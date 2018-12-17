Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About ‘Sex And The City 3’

Sarah Jessica Parker may have wanted to tell the final chapter in the life of Carrie Bradshaw, but that may no longer be an option.

According to a recent report by People Magazine, Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about the possibility of filming Sex and the City 3 in the future, and revealed that she had no idea what the future of the franchise would be.

As many fans will remember, the script was reportedly ready to go and the cast and crew were in place to begin filming when actress Kim Cattrall, who plays vixen Samantha Jones on the show and in the movies, dropped out.

The entire situation turned into a very dramatic ordeal with some cast members calling out Kim for quitting, while reigniting the rumors of a feud between Cattrall and Parker.

“It’s not something we are talking about right now. I just don’t have a clue,” SJP told Variety during the New York Women in Film & Television’s Muse Awards gala luncheon.

It seems that it will now be unlikely that the girls will return for a third Sex and the City movie after everything that has happened. However, fans are still holding out hope that they’ll see at least one more chapter, with or without Kim Cattrall in the near future.

“It is true that we are not going to be able to make a [third] film,” actress Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, wrote on Instagram in September. “I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by [Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King]) with all of you. So we will just have our memories.”

Since it was announced that the movie would not be happening, some alleged plots from the film have been leaked online. The Today Show reveals that the movie would have killed off Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, the beloved character of Mr. Big aka John Jacob Preston, played by Chris Noth.

The movie allegedly would have focused on a newly widowed Carrie, leaving the other characters as supporting cast, which was reportedly a problem for Cattrall.

Meanwhile, E! Online claims that the character of Samantha had an awkward storyline with Miranda’s now teenage son, Brady Hobbs, who develops a crush on Sam and begins to send her inappropriate photos.

Sarah Jessica Parker has not commented on the alleged Sex and the City 3 leaked plots.