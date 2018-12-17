Blake Shelton Being Pressured By ‘The Voice’ Judges To Propose To Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is reportedly being pressured by his fellow The Voice judges to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Blake Shelton’s co-judges on The Voice want him to get engaged to girlfriend Gwen Stefani right now, and have allegedly been giving the country music singer a hard time about his relationship status.

It seems that Blake’s good friend, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, as well as the show’s newest judge, John Legend, have been heckling him about popping the question to Gwen.

“Adam and John have gone as far to say jokingly they will only double date and hang out with married couples,” an insider told the outlet.

Levine is married to supermodel, Behati Prinsloo, while Legend walked down the aisle with swimsuit model, Chrissy Teigen. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson have also been giving Shelton some guff about waiting too long to commit to Stefani.

“Kelly and Jennifer have joked to him that they want to go to a Bachelorette party soon,” the source added, also revealing that the show’s host, Carson Daily is also weighing in with his opinions.

“Carson has just been constantly joking that since he is a producer on the show, he can get rid of Blake at any moment if he doesn’t propose soon,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Blake Shelton recently opened up about his relationship with Gwen Stefani, and revealed that the couple are much more than just a man and a woman who are dating, adding that he and the No Doubt singer are “meant to be.”

Blake went on to gush over Gwen, saying that he has learned more from her about how to grow as a human being than he has from any other person in his life. “She makes it feel like Christmas,” Shelton added.

Earlier this month, Stefani appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the talk show host tried to get the singer to admit that she and Shelton were secretly engaged. However, Gwen stuck to her guns, and revealed that there is absolutely no pressure on her beau to pop the question at any time.

Just last month, Us Weekly reported that Blake and Gwen were in the final stages of choosing a surrogate to carry their child. Gwen Stefani, who already shares three children with her former husband, Gavin Rossdale, would reportedly love to have a baby with Blake Shelton, who has no biological children of his own.