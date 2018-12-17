Kate Hudson Signs On As Weight Watchers’ Newest Spokesperson

Kate Hudson is officially ready to get her post-baby body in shape, and she’s planning on using Weight Watchers to help her do it.

According to a Sunday, December 16 report by People Magazine, Kate Hudson is getting a little help to back in shape following the birth of her baby girl, Rani Rose, and she believes that Weight Watchers is going to be just the thing she needs.

The actress reveals that she has signed up to be the brand’s latest ambassador and that the opportunity came at the perfect time for her since she is working on getting her pre-baby body back following childbirth.

The mother-of-three revealed that she is excited to start her weight loss journey while getting healthy again.

“It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it’s like sense memory. You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health. It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself,” Hudson stated.

As many fans already know, Weight Watchers is a points-based system that allows users to eat and drink whatever they want, whenever they want, as long as they stay within their personal allotted points. The system also allows more points if the user has done physical activity that day, rewarding them for working out.

“I don’t think it’s as much about changing anything, as it is about knowledge of the things that you love. That’s the thing that sets it apart to me from everything else. This is about understanding your wellness. It’s about understanding your fitness activity, understanding your food, understanding the things that you love. It’s about how to balance,” Kate Hudson added of her new fitness journey.

Last month, Kate posted a photo of herself wearing tight leggings and a sports bra as she showed off her postpartum body and belly. The actress told her fans that she was ready to get toned again and that she was looking to lose about 25 pounds.

As many fans may remember, Hudson has been avid about her health in the past and even created her very own brand of work out clothing called Fabletics. Kate Hudson once rocked a tiny and toned body, and it seems that her goal is to get back to that following the birth of her adorable daughter, and while she’s working with Weight Watchers, she may be able to help others meet their own weight loss goals as well.