Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Childhood Photo Of Herself Online

Kim Kardashian has been in the sharing mood as of late and has decided to post yet another childhood photo of herself online.

On Sunday, December 16, the Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself as a very young child for all of her fans to see. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t reveal how old she was in the snapshot, but she appears to be around 5-7 years of age.

In the photo, Kim is seen wearing a black bikini as she has seemingly just finished playing in the water. Kardashian’s dark hair is wet and matted against her head as she squats down and stares at the camera.

Kim’s entire body is wet, as it seems that she may have just gotten out of a swimming pool or the ocean. In the background, some green foliage is seen, along with the appearance of sunny weather. Little Kim doesn’t smile for the camera but does show off her big brown eyes and full lips, which seem to resemble that of her youngest daughter, Chicago, whom Kardashian has said looks more like her than her other two children, North and Saint.

Kim’s fans began to gush over the cute photo, and even compare her and little Chicago.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian opened up about her childhood in an in-depth interview over the summer. The reality star says that she often worries that she is giving her three kids “too much,” and that she doesn’t like to give them gifts.

“I worry about giving my kids too much. We don’t do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible,” Kim told Wealthsimple.

Kim also stated that her parents, Robert Kardashian Sr. and Kris Jenner, did not give her any financial help and that she had to get a job if she wanted extra money.

“My parents didn’t give me financial help when I was starting out. Nothing. I got a job when I was 16. It was at a clothing store. I had crashed my car, and before I got another car my dad made me sign a contract that if I hit the car I was responsible for taking care of it. I had no money, so I had to go get a job, pay for it,” Kim Kardashian revealed.