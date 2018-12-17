‘Beetlejuice’ Gets Stunning New Vinyl Release From Waxwork For 30th Anniversary

Take a look at the new artwork for this must-have new vinyl containing the soundtrack from a classic movie.

The soundtrack for Beetlejuice is easily one of the film’s most memorable aspects. Danny Elfman’s iconic score, which is paired alongside a hearty sampling of music from the King Of Calypso, Harry Belafonte, makes the Beetlejuice soundtrack as audibly iconic as the film is visually influential.

Perhaps, then, it was inevitable that a film within the horror genre touting such an iconic soundtrack would receive a vinyl release from Waxwork records. As recently reported by 1428 Elm, the beautifully colored Beetlejuice vinyl soundtrack retails for $32 and boasts a white disk with some seriously impressive cover art depicting Beetlejuice being eaten by a giant sand worm.

Waxwork records regularly releases special re-issues of horror soundtracks, generally in significantly limited quantities. Waxwork’s official site declared that the record distributor was proud to be releasing a new edition of such an iconic movie soundtrack.

“Waxwork Records is proud to present the 30th Anniversary release of Beetlejuice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Danny Elfman. Released in 1988, Beetlejuice is a horror comedy directed by Tim Burton starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, and Alec Baldwin. The soundtrack by composer Danny Elfman and featuring two tracks by Harry Belafonte is instantly recognizable. Waxwork Records is excited to present the complete soundtrack, remastered, and pressed to 180 gram colored vinyl with deluxe packaging for the 30th Anniversary of the film.”

It's Showtime! The 30th Anniversary BEETLEJUICE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Danny Elfman is On Sale NOW! https://t.co/2ShIGLSqsx pic.twitter.com/1VoPhJ8y8v — Waxwork Records (@waxworkrecords) December 7, 2018

Previous special edition vinyl horror movie soundtracks from Waxwork include releases from Creepshow, Creepshow 2, Trick ‘r Treat, The Babadook, Krampus, Night of the Living Dead, Halloween, Taxi Driver, Get Out, Stephen King’s IT, House, Dawn of the Dead, Evil Dead 2, My Bloody Valentine, Tourist Trap, Salem’s Lot, and numerous films in the Friday the 13th franchise.

Not to be outdone, the people at Mondo released a vinyl box set including soundtracks with updated artwork for every movie in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. The box set is still being sold for $250.

While both sites specialize in new merchandise releases of classic horror films, often in limited quantities, Mondo is better known for its high-quality original posters, while Waxwork is known primarily for selling vinyl records.

With all the recent Beetlejuice talk surrounding the movie’s 30th anniversary, many have opined that it may be time to revive the titular character, also known as “the ghost with the most.” The original cast and crew have publicly expressed interest in creating a sequel, so long as director Tim Burton returns to the director’s chair. Despite this, along with pleading from fans of the original, no sequel to the 1988 movie Beetlejuice appears to be on the horizon.