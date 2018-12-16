Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Attend Their Engagement Party With The Cast Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The couple was surrounded by nothing but love from their friends and family.

It’s been three months since Lala Kent, 28, and Randall Emmett, 46, got engaged. Lala said yes on September 1 to her boyfriend of several years while on vacation in Mexico at the Esperanza An Auberge Resort in Cabo San Lucas. Now that things have settled down, the two finally got to have their engagement party, which was attended by family and friends.

Lala documented much of the evening on her Instagram last night, as did many of her Vanderpump Rules cast members. Earlier in the afternoon, Lala took to social media to post a fun video of her dancing in excitement preparing for the night’s festivities. Within a few hours, several posts began flowing in from Lala, Randall, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Peter Madrigal, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and Ariana Madix, who all posted to their timelines or Instagram stories celebrating the happy couple. Jax Taylor was also in attendance.

Lala wore a striking black and silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit while Randall opted for an all-black suit. Stassi referred to her friend as a “nonstop smoke show” in her Instagram post from last night.

This afternoon, Lala thanked everyone who came to celebrate she and her fiance in a touching post on Instagram.

“I told him last night, if we get caught up in the celebrating with our beautiful friends and family, just glance at me from across the room, and we will remember it’s just you and me. Last night so full of love. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us. You are so adored,” she captioned the photo.

According to Us Weekly, Brittany posted a video to her Instagram story of Lala making a touching speech to Randall. While mentioning her late father, Lala admitted she knew he was proud of the woman she was becoming and said her dad would be happy they were together. The crowd let out an “aww” and applauded after the heartfelt speech as Lala and Randall hugged.

Lala finally started mentioning Randall on the current season of Vanderpump Rules after only referring to him as “my man” for the last two seasons. The two officially became public at the end of last year after Randall finalized his divorce from his first wife, Ambyr Childers. For now, it doesn’t appear as if Randall will make an appearance on Season 7, but the couple did show up on one episode of fellow Bravo series Flipping Out, as Jeff Lewis helped redesign their home.

To see more from Lala, check out Vanderpump Rules every Monday night on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.