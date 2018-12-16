Scott Disick ‘Torn’ About Missing His Sons’ Birthdays For Vacation With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick is reportedly torn over the fact that he missed his sons Mason and Reign’s birthday this week.

According to a December 16 report by Hollywood Life, Disick is a bit upset that he wasn’t in town to celebrate his sons birthdays with them. Scott, who shares three children with former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, has two sons that were born on the same day, only five years apart.

On Saturday, Kourtney threw Mason a lavish Fortnite themed party, complete with huge screens for kids to play the popular video game on big, fluffy bean bags, as well as a DJ and a dance floor and tons of desserts.

However, Scott was out of the country for a romantic vacation with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The couple have been documenting their trip to Saudi Arabia this week, and Disick didn’t return home in time for the party.

“Scott is in Saudi for work purposes, not as a vacation, although he’s certainly making the most of his time there. Scott was paid to go as part of a sponsorship deal he has, with the purpose of helping promote the first ever Saudi Arabian Formula E,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Disick isn’t going to let the kids’ birthdays slide. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians dad is planning to make it up to his sons when he returns home from Saudi Arabia. “Scott has promised to make it up to the boys when he gets home, and to bring them back some really amazing gifts from Saudi, and he’s been Facetiming with them every day,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie have been arguing about who will be spending the Christmas holiday with Scott Disick.

Kourtney allegedly believes that Scott should spend the holiday with her and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as well as the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. However, Sofia wants to be with her love for the holidays.

Richie already had to miss out on spending Thanksgiving Day with Disick after he opted to spend the holiday in Palm Springs with Kardashian, their children, and the rest of Kourtney’s famous family members, minus Khloe Kardashian, who headed to Cleveland to spend the day with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and their daughter, True.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick’s personal life with Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season next year.