‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting: Noah Returns For Christmas And Nikki

New The Young and the Restless casting information shows that Robert Adamson is bringing Noah back to Genoa City just in time for Christmas, but his reason for returning is also a sad one, considering Nikki lays fighting for her life, in need of a Christmas miracle.

According to a She Knows Soaps report, Adamson’s first reappearance as Noah on Y&R will be on Christmas Eve, December 24. Adamson returned recently for a brief stint during Sharon (Sharon Case), and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) failed wedding. Jack (Peter Bergman) flew Noah in to serve as a surprise best man for Nick. Unfortunately, Sharon revealed Nick and Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) one-night stand and dumped Nick at the altar. Noah jetted away shortly after the fiasco.

Now, Inquisitr spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) runs Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) down, and she spends the holiday in the hospital fighting for her life. With Victor (Eric Braeden) missing in action, the remaining members of the Newman family rally around their matriarch, and Noah returns to help support his grandma during what is supposed to be a joyous time of year. Perhaps Nikki will end up getting the Christmas miracle her family and friends hope and pray for.

Meanwhile, Noah’s return might also end up helping reunite his sister Mariah (Camryn Grimes) with his mom Sharon. Inquisitr spoilers reveal that Mariah is none too willing to forgive and forget when it comes to Sharon and her roll in kidnapping Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Sure, their fight over Tessa is bound to be awkward for him, considering that Mariah and Tessa kissed while Noah and Tessa dated, which left Noah brokenhearted. However, when he returned for the failed wedding, Noah and Mariah seemed okay, even though Mariah was still dating Tessa.

Of course, some of what Tessa recently revealed — including the fact that she was conning Noah for his money — might give Mariah pause when her brother returns to town. Perhaps, along with Nikki’s Christmas miracle, Sharon and her children will also a miracle of their own, and manage to enjoy a close-knit, happy holiday together with Noah in Genoa City.

On Christmas Eve, fans will be treated to scenes with Adamson as Noah, and they’re sure to be bittersweet considering Nikki’s condition. The other good news for fans is that Y&R plans to air a brand new episode on Christmas Day too, so they’ll see even more of Sharon and Nick’s son during the holiday.