Drake’s Baby Mama, Sophie Brussaux, Weighs In On Feud With Kanye West

Earlier this week, social media was alight with colorful commentary following a series of tweets from Kanye West. In his tweets, West revealed that Canadian rapper Drake has allegedly threatened him and the two artists have been in an on-going feud for some time now. After the revelation, Kim Kardashian also took to Twitter to publicly defend her husband. “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake,” the reality star tweeted to Drake on Friday, December 14.

Now, it looks like a significant woman in Drake’s life is also coming to his defense. The rapper’s baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, weighed in on the drama with Kanye West by commenting on an Instagram post from the Shade Room, according to a report from Cosmopolitan.

During West’s Twitter tirade, Ariana Grande made a joke and tweeted a promotion for an upcoming single featuring Miley Cyrus. “Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” she said.

The Shade Room took a screenshot of the tweet and posted it to its Instagram account, which was when Brussaux took the opportunity to share what she thinks about West. “I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself ‘grown men,'” the French artist commented.

According to a report from People, Brussaux’s comment could be due to the fact that West tweeted over 125 times about his beef with the “In My Feelings” rapper, while Drake has only addressed the matter once in an Instagram post. People has since reached out to Drake’s team for a comment on Brussaux’s remark, but the representative declined.

Drake’s relationship with Brussaux was made public during a rap battle with Pusha T. The rapper also revealed that Drake and Brussaux were parents of a baby boy, Adonis, and called Drake a deadbeat father on his “The Story of Adidon” diss track.

The Degrassi alum eventually opened up about his issues with Brussaux and the relationship he’s hoping to establish with his son, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. He told LeBron James during an episode of HBO’s the Shop that he was excited to be a father.

“I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy. No matter what happens, I have an unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy,” the rapper said.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments. I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother,” he continued.