‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Freezes Out Sharon

Stunning new the Young and the Restless spoilers show that despite Sharon reaching out, Mariah continues to freeze her mother out over Sharon’s part in Tessa’s kidnapping.

Once Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) finally revealed that Sharon (Sharon Case) kidnapped her alongside Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Mariah (Camryn Grimes) turned her fury at the situation to her mom. Sure, before the fateful kidnapping Mariah intended to break up with her lying girlfriend, but at this point, that’s neither here nor there for the fiery redhead.

Spoilers reveal that Sharon tries to reconnect with her daughter this week, but Mariah is not having it since Sharon is not overly sorry for her part in kidnapping Tessa. After all, Tessa not only blackmailed the Fab Four, but she’s also repeatedly lied to Mariah, and Sharon does not think she’s the one for her daughter after all the things Tessa has done.

Camryn Grimes gave Soap Opera Digest some insight into what Mariah is thinking. She said, “Mariah is standing her ground on what’s important to her. She had defended and come to Sharon’s aid so many times, and now Mariah wants her mother to do the same thing for her in regard to the Tessa situation. If Sharon can’t do that, Mariah is like ‘then we have nothing to talk about.’ They’re at an impasse.”

Perhaps the toughest part for the mother-daughter duo is that Sharon is right about Tessa and all her lies. Tessa is not good for Mariah, and even Mariah realizes that. She has struggled for months over Tessa’s lies, and Mariah only ever got back with her recently to help out Sharon, Victoria, Nikki, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Even so, Sharon’s actions feel like a massive betrayal to Mariah, and she feels her mom went way too far in terrorizing Tessa after all was said and done.

Grimes said, “For Mariah, the hurt is still very fresh. She’s not one to hold a grudge, especially with Sharon, but they’ll have to figure out how to overcome this obstacle like they’ve overcome so many. However, can they do it this time when the contention is about Tessa?”

Perhaps this Genoa City family will manage to somehow put aside these hurts in time to celebrate a beautiful Christmas holiday. They are all still living, and it would be a shame to waste time caught up in a fierce argument, especially since Noah (Robert Adamson) will return to help support his grandma Nikki who is in the hospital, according to Inquisitr spoilers.