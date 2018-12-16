Cardi B Misses Offset And Is Considering Taking Him Back, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

There may be hope yet for Cardi B and Offset.

A new report from Hollywood Life claims that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was considering the possibility of getting back together with her husband, roughly two weeks after she announced plans to get a divorce. The report cited an unnamed insider who said that Cardi was starting to second-guess her decision to leave him.

“At first, Cardi was so angry she couldn’t stand to even hear Offset’s name, and she was adamant that she wanted to divorce him and not have anything to do with him ever again,” the source said. “But now, they’ve started talking again and she’s started coming around to the idea of them getting back together.”

In early December, Cardi B had taken to Instagram to announce that she and Offset were splitting up, which came amid reports that he had cheated on his wife before she gave birth to their child. As E! News noted, Cardi B’s announcement made it seem as if the split was amicable.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners,” Cardi B said in the video. “He’s always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault.”

Offset has been doing his best to win back his estranged wife’s affections. On Friday, he recorded a message saying the only thing he wanted on his birthday was to have his wife back. He also issued an apology for the cheating scandal that had blown up and the embarrassment that caused her.

Cardi B has given some hints that she is thinking about Offset as well. Late on Saturday, she added a note to her Instagram story that read, “Pensando en ti pensando en mi.” That Spanish phrase translates to “thinking of you thinking of me.”

Cardi B Sends Mysterious Message After Offset Begs for Her Forgiveness – E! NEWS https://t.co/P6olOIOFw6 pic.twitter.com/wXIYaRigu9 — David Cuellar (@Davidllar) December 16, 2018

There are some who have cast doubts on the entire breakup, saying it seemed to be just a publicity stunt to coincide with the release of Offset’s solo album. But the rapper denied that, saying he and Cardi B were going through problems and that he would never publicly harm his family for the sake of publicity.