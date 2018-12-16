‘Survivor’ Castaway Davie Rickenbacker Wasn’t The Only One Who Tipped Off Christian Last Week

According to Christian, there were four different castaways who tipped him off to Gabby's betrayal.

As any die-hard fan of Survivor knows, everything that happens between the castaways – like any other reality TV show – doesn’t make it on air. After their exit from the show, it is not uncommon for contestants to dish some pretty interesting information that didn’t make it into the episodes of the series.

In fact, one of the commonly asked questions in exit interviews is what the contestants wish would have aired that didn’t.

Christian Hubicki – who was voted out this week after just barely escaping eviction last week – opened up about how Davie Rickenbacker wasn’t the only one that encouraged him to use his immunity idol last week. While fans and episode recaps credited Davie for warning and ultimately saving Christian last week, Hubicki admitted during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that several other castaways also warned him of Gabby’s betrayal.

“The short answer is ‘yes.’ Davie approached me first with by far the earliest, most specific, and most hilarious tip-off: more on that later. However, much closer to Tribal, three other people individually told me I was being targeted,” Christian said as he explained why the question of “would he have used his idol if not for Davie” wasn’t the easiest question to answer given everything that went on behind-the-scenes that didn’t make it into the episode.

According to Christian, Mike, Angelina, and even Nick pulled him aside before tribal council and encouraged him to use his immunity idol if he wanted to save himself from being evicted from the game and sent to the jury last week.

“First, Mike told me to play the idol but to pretend I sniffed it out at Tribal so we could work together secretly next round. Then, Angelina asked me if I had an idol. I said yes to build trust — I knew I was playing it anyway — and she told me to play it, that this was a “trust fall” and to tell no one,” Christian continued to explain to Entertainment Weekly.

Hubicki revealed that he had worked out secret codes with Davie and Nick signaling him when he should play the idol to keep himself safe. At the time, Christian found the whole situation empowering because all of these people were working against each other and – for some reason – he became the “common thread.”

The former castaway also admitted the episodes did not really portray how close he and Davie were during the game. He and Davie had planned secret meetings once each day to discuss strategy moving forward. He referred to Davie as a “gem” during the interview.

The season finale of Survivor: David vs. Goliath airs next week on CBS where the winner of Season 37 will be crowned.