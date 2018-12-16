Robert Downey, Jr Responds To NASA’s Tweet About Saving Tony Stark

Everyone is rallying around Iron Man.

After the Avengers: Endgame trailer debuted just over a week ago, fans began asking several questions based on what they saw. How does Ant-Man escape the Quantum Realm? Is Shuri missing or was she snapped away? Who exactly is Ronin? The biggest, and possibly most important question, however, is who is going to save Tony Stark?

The trailer showed an exhausted Tony Stark onboard the Guardians of the Galaxy ship leaving a message for Pepper Potts. According to Tony, he has run out of food and water and will be without oxygen very soon. It’s become a guessing game online of who is going to save Iron Man with lots of people pointing to Captain Marvel. Pepper herself has also been an interesting theory, while others believe he will somehow save himself.

It didn’t take long for fans to get on Twitter and begin begging NASA and Elon Musk to help rescue Tony Stark from space. While Musk stayed silent, NASA actually responded to all the pressure.

“Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for ‘@Avengers, we have a problem.’ But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man,” they tweeted with an image of mission control.

Robert Downey, Jr. took notice of their response and decided to chime in.

“Always good to know @NASA has your back,” he tweeted back. In just eight hours, Robert’s response had over 173,000 likes and 38,000 retweets.

“Failure is not an option,” NASA responded with a thumbs up emoji. NASA’s original tweet to Marvel was even more popular than Downey’s tweet. Their playful post had over 317,000 likes and 159,000 retweets. The official Marvel account thanked NASA, tweeting “Appreciate any help you can provide.”

we see you pic.twitter.com/cpj9nEsWTW — MCM Comic Con (@MCMComicCon) December 10, 2018

All the tweets from NASA, Downey, and Marvel contained hundreds of comments from fans, most of which were gifs from former Avengers films. Many thanked Marvel for playing along and helping with the rescue of Iron Man. Other fans continued to badger Elon Musk for not answering after NASA indulged so many. A genius billionaire saving a fellow genius billionaire would be pretty satisfying.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.