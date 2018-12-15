MTV ‘The Challenge’ Stars Cara Maria And Johnny Bananas Throw Jabs In Confusing Twitter Feud

Fans couldn't tell if they were joking or not until Paulie Calafiore chimed in.

The Challenge is currently off-air on MTV after Final Reckoning concluded several weeks ago. Season 33 will be on its way shortly, but it appears as if there is some conflict brewing in the off-season.

Long-time veterans and Challenge champions Cara Maria Sorbello and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio have had a bond over their shared tenure on the show in the last several seasons. The veterans are now among many newcomers who seek to destroy them every chance they get, thus creating an alliance between them. The two often support one another in Twitter feuds with other cast members, but that seems to have taken a turn yesterday on social media. Recent tweets between the two veterans have started up a mini Twitter war that is confusing fans.

It all started yesterday when Bananas seemed to make a joke about Cara enjoying a spa day, most specifically on a post of her having her toes done.

“Spa lady is definitely having nightmares about those Hobit feet tonight,” Bananas tweeted.

It seemed like a playful joke to fans and followers of the reality stars, but then a questionable back and forth began and no one can tell if it’s authentic or just the two messing around.

“Johnny the feet jokes are getting old and about as weak as your elimination record,” Cara tweeted back.

It appeared as if Cara has been getting hit with feet jokes from Bananas for some time now. Not one to back down from a Twitter argument, Bananas responded back in no time.

“Oooh that comeback is almost as dirty as your choice in men CC: @KyleCGShore,” he tweeted.

Bananas choice to tag Kyle Christie in the tweet was a jab that might have turned the playful banter into a serious argument. Cara had hooked up with Kyle two seasons ago on The Challenge: Vendettas, but things got rocky between the two on Final Reckoning when Kyle became intimate with several other girls in the house.

“You bringing up old trash is almost as dirty as your recent hook ups leaving you for TYB. At least I upgraded,” Cara then responded.

Bananas then came back with another swing.

“Says the girl who was traded in for a Lavender Loser cc: @KyleCGShore @MTVASHLEYBROOKE,” he wrote.

It was at this point in the back-and-forth that Cara’s current beau and Final Reckoning cast member, Paulie Calafiore, decided to chime in.

“Says the guy who let that POS run games on his so called challenge sister like that and never put him in his place even after he backstabbed you the season before as a rookie CC: Everyone who watched Vendettas and Final Reckoning,” Paulie tweeted.

After Paulie sent out the tweet, that’s when fans began to suspect this wasn’t playful at all, and some worried about the pair’s future interactions on the show together.

“Whoa who invited this guy to the party,” Bananas then replied.

The feud then seemed to die down, but without any answers for fans over the random drama.

Fans started asking for clarification in the comment section asking if it was a joke. Some even laughed that it was like their mom and dad were fighting. Unfortunately, wondering fans were left with no answers.

To see how things pan out between Bananas and Cara, watch The Challenge Season 33 when it debuts on MTV next year.