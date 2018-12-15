‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of December 17: The Newmans Fear For Nikki’s Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 17 through December 21 bring a disaster for Nikki Newman, and her family and friends rally around while she struggles between life and death.

Billy (Jason Thompson) feels so down that he might not even attend the Jabot Christmas party. However, at the last moment, he receives comfort from Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to She Knows Soaps. Victoria offers to attend the event with Billy, and it really helps him feel better after Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) confirmed that they are well and truly over.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) walks out into a blizzard and right into a dangerous situation, according to the Inquisitr. Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) had a drink, so Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) takes the wheel of Charlie’s car and drives. Unfortunately, the windows are iced over, and Reed hits Nikki and does not realize it. He drives on leaving his grandma injured and exposed in the freezing weather.

Once they are contacted, the Newmans rally around Nikki as she is in surgery fighting for her life, and after. Unfortunately, Victor (Eric Braeden) still cannot be found, and he’s not there for the family or Nikki while her life hangs in the balance. During the terrible time, Nick (Joshua Morrow) steps up in Victor’s place and swears he’ll protect his family if “The Mustache” can’t or won’t.

While Nick is busy taking care of his Newman family, Phyllis fears she may be in danger. Will Nick be able to help protect her along with the rest of his family?

Just as she supports him earlier in the week, Billy supports Victoria in the wake of her mother’s life-threatening injury. Unfortunately, she may end up needing even more support if the truth about what Reed did ever comes out. However, Charlie and Reed cover up their actions.

While the Newmans worry about Nikki, Sharon (Sharon Case) reaches out to Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Mariah is absolutely furious with her mother over her participation in Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) kidnapping, and Sharon hopes to mend the rift before Christmas. Later, Sharon and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) end up sharing a close moment.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) finally gets Arturo (Jason Canela) to open up. She hated that he defended Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) recently, and she let him know exactly how she felt. Now she’s trying to make sure their connection is secure.

After their romantic evening decorating at the Abbott mansion, which culminated with a kiss under the mistletoe, Kerry (Alice Hunter) finds out about Jack’s (Peter Bergman) past. They seem to be growing closer, but it’s possible Jack’s past could end up causing her to put a pause on their new romance.

Ana (Loren Lott) pushes Devon (Bryton James) too far. Since Ana’s return to Genoa City, Devon has improved by leaps and bounds. However, Ana goes a bit too far for her brother’s comfort.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) cooks up a surprise to impress Lola (Sasha Calle). She has everything going for her right now, and Kyle wants to ensure he’s earned his place in her life.