Danielle Staub Is Hooking Up With A Famous R&B Singer, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Who is Danielle Staub's alleged new man?

Danielle Staub is reportedly spending time with R&B singer Al B. Sure amid her messy divorce from estranged husband Marty Caffrey.

According to a December 14 report from Us Weekly magazine, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was seen canoodling with Al B. Sure at a hotel in Harlem, New York earlier this week and has been telling all to her friends about their recent encounters.

In response to the reports, however, Staub’s rep claimed she and the singer weren’t an item at all. Instead, the rep said the alleged couple are nothing more than friends who have been targeted by false rumors.

“They’ve been friends for a very long time. Someone might have misconstrued what they saw,” the rep explained.

In September, after hinting at marital turmoil in July on Instagram, Marty Caffrey served his wife of just four months with divorce papers. As fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey may know, the couple tied the knot in the Bahamas in May of this year and later filed temporary restraining orders against one another.

While the restraining orders were ultimately dropped, Staub and Caffrey never reconciled.

Below is the final Instagram photo shared by Danielle Staub of herself and her now-estranged husband in July.

In October, Staub spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her ongoing divorce from Caffrey and confirmed they were still living with one another amid their split.

“He doesn’t sleep in the marital bed. We’re roommates for now. Or housemates I should say, not roommates,” she explained at the time. “I feel like I have to close my doors … That part is uncomfortable, but it’s gotta be uncomfortable for him, too. I just don’t know if he’s as uncomfortable as I am because it seems like he enjoys that in his life. Drama in his life is something that I was shocked to find out.”

Before her short-lived marriage to Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub was married to Kevin Maher and Thomas Staub. As for her rumored new flame, Al B. Sure, he is the father of Quincy Brown, whose mother, Kim Porter, died last month.

Although Staub has continued to appear on the Real Housewives of New Jersey amid her split, she was only featured on the show in a part-time role during its currently airing ninth season. As for the future, it has yet to be decided whether or not she’ll return for Season 10.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.