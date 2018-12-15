Rob Kardahsian Hoping To Spend Christmas With Daughter Dream, But Blac Chyna Could Stand In His Way

Rob Kardashian is reportedly hoping to spend Christmas with his daughter, Dream. However, there is one person who stands in the way of those plans, and that person is his former fiance, Blac Chyna.

According to a Saturday, December 15 report by Hollywood Life, Rob Kardashian’s only Christmas wish is to have his daughter, Dream Kardashian, with him and his family for the holidays. However, Blac Chyna may have other ideas.

An insider revealed that Chyna recently ripped Rob for not giving their daughter the same kind of lavish lifestyle that the other Kardashian children get, such as Kim’s kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, Kourtney’s children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, and Khloe’s baby girl, True. However, he’s hoping to have her for the holidays nonetheless.

“Rob lives for his visits with Dream,” a source told the outlet.

“Every time he has to say goodbye to her, he gets very down. He’s supposed to get time with her on Christmas and is really looking forward to that. Dream’s the light or Rob’s life, so seeing being able to spend time with her is his only real Christmas wish. He’s scheduled to get time with her on the big day and he’s very happy about that. Things between him and Blac Chyna are pretty volatile at the moment, but it’s not likely she’ll stand in the way of his visitations — she knows better than that.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rob Kardashian is not only living for the moments with his daughter, but he is also working hard to get his life back on track after the darkness of the past few years.

Sources are telling Entertainment Tonight that Rob has been struggling with his weight for years, but that he’s finally starting to take action. After reportedly being told that his health was in crisis and that the situation could turn deadly, Kardashian has been working out and dropping weight.

In addition, Rob is not looking to date anyone at the moment but is focused on being a great dad to little Dream, getting his health back on track, and solving his financial crisis.

Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, is said to be offering a ton of love and support to her son during the difficult time and wants nothing more but to see the youngest Kardashian sibling to get back on his feet and return to the Rob of the past.

Fans can keep up with Rob Kardashian via his Twitter account for more updates.