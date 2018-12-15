Apple Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Hiding iPhone XS Notch And Lying About Screen Specs

When Apple announced its new iPhones, the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, earlier this year, the company also debuted new wallpapers to perfectly match the color of each device. But these new wallpapers didn’t just complement the device’s color, as they also blended in with the phone’s notch making an otherwise noticeable part of the phone less obvious at first glance.

The company went on to use its new wallpapers as the iPhone’s default wallpaper across its website and in its advertisement of the device. In fact, a report from TechSpot speculates that a potential buyer could visit Apple’s website and complete the entire purchase process for an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max “without seeing a single picture of it with a notch.”

This is an issue and the company is now facing a lawsuit for allegedly lying about its iPhone, according to a report from CNET.

Since the notch is so well hidden with the wallpaper, it seems Apple might be including the notch and corners of the phone into the total measurement of the screen. For example, the screen size of an iPhone X is supposed to be 5.8 inches, but the plaintiffs measured that it’s “only about 5.6875 inches.” The lawsuit also claims that the real resolution of the device is 2195 x 1125, which is about 10 percent less than Apple claims it is.

“The iPhone X Product is advertised as having 2436 × 1125 pixels, but in fact does not use true pixels with red, green, and blue subpixels in each pixel,” the complaint stated.

“Instead, the product has only false screen pixels, with just two subpixels per false pixel.”

It’s alleged that the same applies to the screens of the iPhone XS and the XS Max.

The lawsuit went on to claim that the iPhone 8 Plus actually has a higher screen resolution than the iPhone X because it has more subpixels, despite being only 1080p. The lawsuit is aiming to reach class-action status, but Apple has yet to comment on the issue.

On the other hand, Apple did recently comment on another matter, as the company has been locked in legal battles with chipmaker Qualcomm for several years now. Earlier this week, Qualcomm petitioned the Chinese courts to expand a previously implemented ban to prevent the sales of the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, after claiming patent infringement. Apple has since filed an appeal to overturn the ban affecting the sale of iPhones in China, according to CNBC.

“Qualcomm’s effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world,” Apple said in a statement.