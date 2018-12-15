Criterion Collection Officially Announces March Blu-Ray And DVD Titles

The Beatles and their fans are getting some Criterion representation in March 2019.

The Criterion Collection has always been a prominent force in home video releases, especially for movie aficionados and collectors. Touting a library of some of the most historically relevant movies in history, Criterion generally releases a new set of films every month.

Today the Criterion Collection grows even larger with the announcement of six new titles, according to FilmPulse. Criterion releases for March 2019 include classic films from filmmakers Ingmar Bergman, Harold Lloyd, Edgar G. Ulmer, Barbara Loden, and Carlos Reygadas.

Harold Lloyd’s The Kid Brother will be receiving a 4K digital restoration, plus a ton of new special features and, as with all five other films, will retail for $39.95 on Blu-Ray and 29.95 for the DVD version. Fans can pick this up on March 12, 2019. Barbara Loden’s Wanda will also be receiving a March Criterion release. This one will get a 2K restoration from the UCLA Film and Television Archive, The Film Foundation, and Gucci. It also features a monaural soundtrack with the Blu-Ray version only. Wanda will be available on March 19.

Also coming to the Criterion Collection in March is Japon, the debut film from Carols Reygadas, and, as with Wanda, will be a 2K digital restoration. Japon doesn’t drop until later in the month, on March 26.

Perhaps the two most notable releases are Ingmar Bergman’s The Magic Flute and Robert Zemeckis’ Beatlemania biopic, I Wanna Hold Your Hand. Both films are receiving 4K restorations. The Magic Flute drops on March 12 while I Wanna Hold Your Hand will be available on March 26.

Between now and March, there are still plenty of Criterion Collection titles to keep collectors busy. February will see the release of Shame, Berlin, Alexanderplatz, La Verite, Death in Venice, and To Sleep with Anger.

In January 2019 Criterion will be releasing 24 Frames; Notorious; Mikey and Nicky; 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days; and In the Heat of the Night.

Some of the notable Criterion Collection releases for 2018 have included Silence of the Lambs, Night of the Living Dead, The Princess Bride, Some Like It Hot, Sisters, Midnight Cowboy, Female Trouble, David Lynch: The Art Life, The Passion of Joan of Arc, and Bull Durham.

After the closure of Filmstruck, Criterion recently announced that they will be launching a stand-alone streaming platform of their own. The upcoming platform is expected to launch in the Spring of 2019, though no official date has been set. The Criterion Channel will feature all of the titles in the current Criterion Collection, plus special features and even some original programming.