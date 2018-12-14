Watch WWE ‘TLC’ 2018 Live Stream: Start Time, Full Card, How To Watch Online

WWE's hardcore match-focused 'TLC' PPV on Sunday is packed with championship and gimmick matches.

WWE fans are always looking forward to TLC because it offers a break from the normal style of matches. Instead of standard single and tag team matches, TLC is full of contests involving some of wrestling’s most popular tools of destruction — tables, ladders, and chairs.

The TLC event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. WWE will air a pre-show at 6 p.m. ET. As of this writing, the WWE hasn’t announced if there will be any matches on the pre-show, or if it will just feature previews of the matches. Seeing as there are a dozen matches on the card, it’s likely that at least one match will be placed on the pre-show to keep the full event at a reasonable runtime.

Here’s the full advertised card for TLC 2018:

Mixed Match Challenge Final – Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose for the Interconitinal Championship

Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) in a Ladder match

The Bar (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) in a tables match

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton in a Chairs Match

The only thing that hasn’t been announced yet is a Raw Tag Team Championship match. At this point, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Chad Gable and Bobby Roode left off the card entirely, as it is quite full already.

Fans looking to live stream the event can do so on the WWE Network. The WWE offers new subscribers a month of access to the service for free. The next WWE PPV after TLC is the Royal Rumble, which is scheduled to take place on January 27, so it won’t be included in the free trial month.

.@catherinekelley and @MikeRomeWWE will host a live preview of #WWETLC on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube this Sunday at 3 ET/noon PT! https://t.co/hRm1xWVje4 — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2018

Anyone who doesn’t want a WWE Network subscription can still order the event on traditional PPV through their cable or satellite provider. However, the HD version of the PPV sells for $55, so it’s not a great value when compared to $9.99 a month for the WWE Network.