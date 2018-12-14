Amy Schumer Shares Makeup Free Photo Hooked Up To IV Amid Extreme Morning Sickness: ‘Am I Glowing?’

She may still not be feeling 100 percent during her pregnancy but that doesn’t stop Amy Schumer from making light of a less-than-ideal situation.

As fans of the comedienne know, Schumer has been battling a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a type of extreme morning sickness that causes severe nausea, vomiting, and weight loss. Kate Middleton dealt with the same condition during all three of her pregnancies.

Since revealing to fans that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, she has been sharing with fans her difficult pregnancy journey. In the latest photo posted to her Instagram account, the mother-to-be goes makeup-free as she lounges on a couch.

She looks cozy in a set of sweats and wears her hair in a ponytail as she rests her hand on a pillow and gets fluids from an IV. In the caption of the image, Schumer makes light of the situation, asking fans if she is glowing yet.

Schumer’s fans have already given the image a ton of attention within just an hour of the post going live. So far, Amy’s post has earned her over 132,000 likes in addition to 3,700 comments. Some fans commented on the photo to wish Amy well during her pregnancy journey while countless others shared similar experiences that they went through during their own pregnancies.

“You can do it!! Almost there! It is the absolute worst:( I really feel for you.xx,” one fan wrote.

“Throwing up is one of my biggest fears. If you feel that bad and can still smile, you’re definitely glowing. Feel better soon.”

“Both my Pregnancy’s did not look good on me. You look beautiful sister,” one more commented.

Just last month, the comedienne shared a photo via Instagram of herself in a hospital bed as she explained to fans what she was going through after she had to reschedule some of her shows due to hyperemesis gravidarum during her second trimester.

“I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows.”

She then went on to say that she is so happy and lucky to be pregnant but her condition is less than ideal. To end the lengthy post, Schumer told her fans that she is very thankful for the doctors and nurses that had been taking care of her and her little dog, Tati, who was keeping her owner company in the hospital.

She again apologized to fans in Texas for having to cancel her show but promised them that she would return as soon as she was feeling better.