Fan-Made Movie Trailer Combines The Biggest Hits Of 2018

Dozens and dozens of films make up the epic trailer.

Just when movie-lovers thought that a film trailer couldn’t be more epic than Avengers: Endgame, a fan-made movie trailer dropped that reviewed the entire year. It was a record-breaking year at the box office, with some of the highest grossing movies of all time debuting in 2018. Films like Black Panther, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and Incredibles 2 contributed to the record-breaking year, and they were just some of the films included in Sleepy Skunk’s movie trailer mashup on YouTube.

The long trailer combined just about every movie one could think of that debuted this year. Clips from Mortal Engines, Creed II, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Tomb Raider, A Quiet Place, and dozens more filled up the trailer — which seemed to make for one giant movie. Mostly action shots were used in the trailer, hyping viewers up for a film that will never come. The entire list of films can be found on Sleepy Skunk’s Tumblr account, which also details which minute and second they can be found in the trailer.

Even major flops of the year were included in the trailer. Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Predator, A Wrinkle in Time, I Feel Pretty, and Pacific Rim: Uprising weren’t discriminated against for their poor performance at the box office — and were included among the greats of the year.

Indie films weren’t left out either, with appearances from films like Eighth Grade also making debuts in the trailer.

Movies that haven’t debuted yet were also included in the trailer. Short clips of Aquaman, Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee, Vice, and Destroyer were all also featured. Sleepy Skunk pulled the clips from the movie’s trailers, where other films featured scenes that weren’t in their own trailers.

This isn’t the first time that Sleepy Skunk has made a movie trailer mashup. His YouTube channel has mashups for the last eight years, skipping only 2012. The trailer for 2013 was the accounts biggest hit to date — with almost 1.5 million views. 2013 was another epic year at the movies, with releases of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Iron Man 3, Frozen, and Despicable Me 2. 2013 was one of the biggest years at the box office as well, so the mashup trailer’s online success is no surprise. Over $10.9 billion was made in box office receipts in 2013, making it the fifth most successful year in movie history.

The full 2018 trailer mashup can be found below.