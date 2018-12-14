Chip & Joanna Gaines Had To Relocate Tree For Baby Crew’s First Christmas

Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed a new baby boy, Crew, in June this year, growing their brood to five. But while the former Fixer Upper couple is delighted with their newest addition to the family, he has resulted in a bit of a shake-up of the couple’s usual Christmas decor.

As reported by People, Joanna recently shared that because the couple turned the den into baby Crew’s nursery in the summer, they had to find a new place for the family Christmas tree to go.

Joanna took to her Magnolia blog and wrote about how it had taken some deliberation to think of a suitable substitute location for the tree, given how full their house is.

“I thought about every possible room it could go in, and the only place where there was an open spot was the master bedroom. In years past, I would have never thought to put a Christmas tree this adorned in my bedroom, but given the circumstances, it played out just the way it was supposed to.”

The Gaines’ also have a second tree set up in the house over the festive season, which stands in their dining room. This year’s tree is a whopping 13 feet tall!

The couple has also turned their master bedroom into a sort of family room, where the entire family spends most of their quality time together since Crew’s birth. Their other four children, 13-year-old Drake, 12-year-old Ella Rose, 9-year-old Duke, and 8-year-old Emmie Kay, love to curl up with them on their large bed to watch movies.

“This year, I wanted to be intentional about embracing this transition of spaces for our family, which made our master bedroom the perfect spot to place our family tree. Plus, there’s nothing quite like falling asleep to a lit Christmas tree every night,” Joanna explained.

She further gushed about how star-struck her baby boy is by the lights on the tree, explaining that he “couldn’t look away” from the towering decoration. The proud 40-year-old mother is excited to watch her baby grow up in a loving family, celebrating Christmas together with their ornately decorated home.

Despite being concerned that the older four children would be disappointed by the change in the decor this year, Joanna says they have quickly adjusted to the new look.