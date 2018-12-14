Nick Jonas Reveals Family Plans With Priyanka Chopra: ‘I Definitely Want To Be A Father’

Now that the long-awaited and incredibly busy wedding is behind Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, the newlywed couple would like to start a family. Jonas is already gung-ho about the idea, revealing on Thursday during The Rewind With Guy Raz on Spotify that he’s very open to having kids someday.

“I definitely want to be a father someday,” the singer said in his interview, which Entertainment Tonight shared. “I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age.”

The 26-year-old singer went on to say that he has experienced a lot of things in life so far and he is ready to pass those experiences to a future child. Right now, he said he is in a “pinch me” moment in his career and is incredibly grateful for the fans, friends, and family who have supported him over the years.

As for Chopra’s thoughts on the matter, the 36-year-old actress recently told People that she wants to take things day by day and whatever happens, happens.

“I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances,” Chopra shared. “We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.”

The couple married in two ceremonies at the beginning of December after a few days of pre-wedding activities in India. On December 1, they held a Christian ceremony to celebrate Jonas’ religion, and a Hindu ceremony followed on December 2 for Chopra, E! News reported.

Since their wedding, Chopra and Jonas have been enjoying “marital bliss,” posting adorable and loving photos of each other on social media as they relax and attend events together as husband and wife.

This week, Jonas and Chopra attended billionaires Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai, where the two looked happy and totally in love. Chopra shared a photo on Instagram of herself from the event wearing a beautiful blush gown pressed against Jonas, who wore a black tuxedo.

Their first outing as a married couple happened just a few days after their wedding, on December 5. Chopra and Jonas attended the app launch party for the dating app Bumble in New Delhi, for which Chopra is an investor. There, Chopra spoke to NDTV about her thoughts on her wedding day.

“I was definitely nervous and scared…I think the most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw him for the first time right at the altar and I was going to walk out and everything just felt right,” the actress explained. “I think that, for me, was the most overwhelming moment. I was just like, life’s great.”