Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo With Son Saint: My ‘Everything’

Could he be any cuter?

Kim Kardashian is at it again, melting her fans hearts with yet another sweet photo with one of her babies. In the image posted to her Instagram account, the mother of three and her only son share a sweet mother/son bonding moment.

Kim, who is dressed from head to toe in black, hugs Saint from behind as she wears a slight smile on her face. She wears her long, dark locks down and curled in the photo. On the other hand, Saint looks as cute as can be in a camo sweater and matching sweatpants as he looks at a dessert table that includes a cake with his name on it. The youngster is rocking cornrows in his hair and a smile on his face in the joyful image.

It appears as though the photo was taken at Saint’s birthday, which was celebrated on December 5 when he turned 3-years-old. And so far, Kim’s 122 million plus followers have given the image a lot of love with over 344,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments within just minutes of the post going live.

Most fans commented on the sweet moment between Kim and her young son while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how adorable the 3-year-old.

“He’s beyond adorable. But how Gorg is KK?”

“This is the example of unconditional love,” another wrote.

“Beautiful pic of you two F.O.E FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING,” one more commented.

And as Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, the mother of North, Saint, and Chicago is always one to gush about her kids both on social media as well as in interviews. Recently, Kim stopped by the Ellen Show where she dished about all of her children’s different personalities.

Life and Style shares that according to the reality star, North doesn’t exactly get along with her two siblings and she “barely” talks to Saint. Kim says that the 5-year-old is likely jealous that she has to share her parents with her younger sibs but she’s starting to come around. As far as personalities go, Kim says that her little boy is a lot nicer than his older sister and he also is a doting big brother to Kim and Kanye’s youngest child, Chicago West.

“He’s nicer than North, I will say that. He loves his little sister, he’s so sweet with her. I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her and he has this really big hair, and he jumps in her crib. Usually, his big hair is all over her face and I get worried.”

Can’t wait to see which of her children Kim posts a photo of next!