Kardashian Christmas Card Could Happen After All As Kim Has A Master Plan

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story yesterday, and while getting glamorous for what she described as a “secret” photo shoot, the KUWTK starlet asked her 122 million followers if they thought she could pull off a rogue attempt to get her family together for their annual Christmas card.

Recently, the mom and manager of the Kardashian/Jenner clan Kris Jenner told Us Weekly that skipping the annual shot — something the family has pulled together for over a decade — wasn’t a big deal this year.

“We take so many photos together that we’re so excited about, always doing photo shoots and stuff. We have a photo shoot on Thursday, so there’s always something. We’re always doing something,” Jenner revealed.

Kim also opened up on the families hesitation to pull a card off this year. The KKW BEAUTY mogul told E! News that wrangling up the whole squad, including the kids, has become somewhat of a nightmare. And after all of the drama surrounding last year’s holiday shoot, the Kardashians just wouldn’t be able to pull it off this year. A source close to the family also revealed that, though the card has been one of the best memories and a long-standing tradition for the family, it just wasn’t feasible this year.

“It’s shocking they didn’t do it. There were plans to, but it didn’t work out in the end. The card has become a really hard production because the family is so big now. It’s not just the core anymore: You’ve got all the kids, Kanye, Scott, Tristan, Rob. It’s a hassle and, honestly, it’s just not worth it anymore,” the source told Us.

But according to Kim’s latest Insta story, all hope may not be lost.

“We’re on set today for a secret project. So, guys, we’re on set today and I’m here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done,” Kardashian mused.

In another set of videos the entrepreneur shared to her story, Kardashian showed off her long dark hair — which she had done in gorgeous flowing curls — while rocking a tight gold dress covered in sequins. She asked fans if they wanted just a sister/mom Christmas card, or if they wanted her to try and get all the kids to the photo shoot to surprise everyone.

Kardashian then shared a poll to her story asking if she should force her family to shoot the Christmas card photo. Mom Kris and sister Khloe joined Kim in the photo with the yes-or-no poll, and the three looked very camera ready as they gave their best pouts for the selfie.