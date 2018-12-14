Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Her Year With Alex Rodriguez With Sweet Photo

JLo has a sweet message - and a sweet photo - for her man A-Rod on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez is gushing over boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Instagram with a sweet new photo of the twosome posted to her official account as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere for JLo’s new movie Second Act. The actress and singer posted the adorable picture to her page on December 13, where she reflected on the past year with her love.

The cute upload showed Lopez rocking the stunning hot pink gown she sported on the red carpet with a huge train, while Rodriguez leaned in toward her while posing together for the cameras.

Writing in the caption, JLo told her more than 83 million followers, “What a year it has been with my love,” she then added a number of heart emojis to her post. Lopez also included the hashtag “SECONDACT” in support of her latest movie.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over her sweet message for A-Rod in the comments section, with many sharing their own message for the couple after seeing JLo’s homage to their romance.

“Power couple goals,” one fan said, while another commented on the sweet photo that they think Jennifer and Alex make a “Beautiful couple!”

“You two!…couples goals…soooo compatible!,” another wrote online.

Lopez and Rodriguez first started dating back in February 2017 and will celebrate their two year anniversary of dating in two months.

But this certainly isn’t the first time the mom of twins has opened up about her man while promoting her new movie this month.

Per Too Fab, the star became emotional while discussing her romance with the baseball superstar during a recent appearance on the late-night talk show The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

“He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supporting, he’s so loving,” Jennifer told the late-night talk show host as she teared up while talking about their romance. “He’s one of these people, he’s like, ‘Shine. Be the best.'”

“Some people try to dull you down, or squish you down and he’s so not like that,” Lopez then continued of Rodriguez, who’s dad to two girls from a previous marriage. “It’s just so refreshing. It’s just a beautiful thing. He’s a very generous, loving soul.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

But when she’s not gushing about how loved-up she is with her boyfriend, the star is opening up about how Alex really feels about her intimate scenes in front of the camera.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Lopez revealed what Rodriguez really thought of her steamy shower scene with her hunky co-star Milo Ventimiglia in Second Act.

But far from the athlete having a problem with Jennifer starring alongside the This Is Us actor, she admitted that he was actually very supportive when it came to her latest acting role.