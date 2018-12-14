Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Plans ‘Ruined’ After Blow Out Fight With Kylie Jenner, Per ‘The Sun’

Kim Kardashian’s big Christmas plans could be in jeopardy following an alleged fight with her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

According to a December 14 report by The Sun, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s feud with rapper Drake is bleeding over into their family life. The pair is reportedly upset about Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott collaborating with Drake on a new song, and it’s causing tension in the family during the holiday season.

As many fans already know, Kanye went off on Drake in a Twitter rant, revealing that the rapper had “threatened” him, and also slammed Kylie’s baby daddy, Travis in the process, per People.

“You gotta number one record but you got it letting this dude diss your brother in law,” Kanye wrote in a now-deleted tweet referencing Scott’s collaboration with Drake on the song “Sickomode.”

Kim later hit back at Drake, tweeting that if it wasn’t for Kanye paving the way, there wouldn’t even be a Drake.

However, West’s words about Scott may have done some damage when it comes to Kardashian’s relationship with her sister.

“Kanye’s meltdown sent shockwaves through the family – no-one expected him to go off like that, but it’s ruined Christmas for them – Kylie is super-loyal to Travis and now Kanye’s publicly slammed him, there’s no way Kylie will be in the same room as Kanye. She’s already told Kim they’re skipping the traditional Christmas Eve family party and wants to stay away from Kanye,” an insider told the outlet.

Kylie Jenner was allegedly looking forward to having her daughter Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott, spend her very first Christmas with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children, as well as the rest of her cousins. However, those plans have allegedly been ruined by all the ranting and raving, and rap beef between Kanye, Travis, and Drake.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian and Jenner family matriarch, Kris Jenner, is in panic mode trying to fix whatever drama is going on in the brood before it gets out of hand and creates some Christmas chaos.

Kris has allegedly called all of the parties in hopes of trying to sort things out.

“She just wants the family together for the holidays. It’s thrown all their plans into disarray,” the source added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had beef with celebrities in the past, such as Taylor Swift, and the drama was caught by cameras. Perhaps their beef with Drake and Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, will also appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the show returns for a new season next year.