Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Take A Clever Jab At Kanye West And Drake’s Twitter Feud

Nothing goes past Twitter queen Ariana Grande, and certainly not the platform’s biggest rant of the week, if not the year!

While Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were busy taking aim at Drake on Twitter, Ariana decided to shut down the online beef as politely as possible and by not mentioning any names. She asked the rappers to simmer down for a while so that people could pay attention to the new music she and her pal Miley Cyrus were trying to release.

Ari was referring to her new single “Imagine” that she had been teasing for a while, while Miley teamed up with Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon for a new cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s classic holiday tune “Happy Xmas (War is Over).”

“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight. So if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” she tweeted.

And Miley supported the idea of everyone just getting along by retweeting Ariana’s words, and adding “Didn’t they hear the news?! War IS over! Thank you, next!” followed by a series of colored-heart emojis.

The two pop stars were, of course, referring to the current Twitter feud between Kanye West and Drake, which resulted in Kim’s husband posting a series of tweets, many of them quite vague, about how the Canadian rapper had threatened him and his family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it all started when Kanye tweeted that Drake had asked to use a sample of his track “Say You Will,” a move he thought was “fake” as he was still “waiting for an apology” from his fellow rapper. Ye added that he had been trying to get in touch with Drake for six months, and reiterated that it wasn’t him who told Pusha T about the secret son Drake had kept under wraps for months.

Things got even worse when Kanye announced that Drake had “finally called.” Among other things, Ye claimed the “In My Feelings” artist had threatened his family, including his three children, made fun of his mental health issues, and used his verse on Travis Scott’s hit song “Sickomode” to “sneak diss” him. Kim Kardashian herself got involved in the dispute, tweeting directly at Drake to “never threaten” her husband or her family, saying Kanye “paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

As of now, the Canadian hunk hasn’t publicly replied, but he posted a series of laughing emojis to his Instagram Stories, so it seems like he will be brushing off the unfortunate event.