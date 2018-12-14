WWE News: None Of John Cena’s Upcoming Appearances Will Be Televised

John Cena talked about how excited he is to come back and how none of his upcoming appearances will be on TV/

John Cena recently sat down for a phone interview with the Toronto Sun where he talked about a wide range of topics, including how excited he is to make his WWE return in December.

The most notable part of the interview was Cena talking about how none of the matches he’s scheduled to work on his upcoming tour will be televised. They’re strictly there for the entertainment of the live crowd in attendance.

“None of these shows are televised. I’m literally just doing it because I want to get back to a place I feel most comfortable and to working with people I can call my family. And I want to have some fun,” Cena said to the Toronto Sun.

What’s interesting, though, is that some of the events announced by WWE are Raw and SmackDown Live shows. This left many fans to assume that Cena would be involved in some sort of storyline for these shows, but it appears that he will just wrestle untelevised matches for the fans at the tapings.

Cena also talked a bit about how he actually had the option of sitting this tour out to live a “normal life,” but he talked about the fact that he wanted to get in the ring.

“I was given the choice of taking one month to catch my breath and live what I would call a normal life. It took me about two seconds to turn that down. On December 26th, I return to Madison Square Garden and do a nice live event run with the WWE right up through the middle of January.”

In the interview, Cena even managed to poke a little fun at himself and his new hairstyle, which has been the butt of many jokes from WWE fans.

“I know that my return is going to come with some mixed opinions — especially because I’ve been away and I’ve got a stupid haircut now — but that’s what’s great about the WWE audience. They are fanatical,” Cena said.

It sounds like Cena really misses wrestling when he’s away doing movies for an extended period of time.

“The WWE is the place that for the past 15 years I’ve had the absolute most fun,” he pointed out.

In addition to being excited about coming back to the WWE, Cena sounded remorseful for being away for so long. He apologized to fans and cited “wonderful opportunities to try and be a part of another storytelling universe that I truly enjoy” as the reason he’s been gone for such extended periods.

This all comes right after the release of Cena’s latest major movie role in Bumblebee. Additionally, he’s scheduled to start shooting another movie at the end of January when the WWE tour wraps up, so it might be a while before fans get to see the “Five Knuckle Shuffle” and “Attitude Adjustment” again.

Here’s the full list of events Cena is scheduled to perform on: