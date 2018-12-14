Kelly Gale faces backlash after shaming others on her Instagram story.

Victoria’s Secret lingerie model Kelly Gale might dress as an angel for work, but her recent behavior at a fast food restaurant puts her closer to the devil category with some actions that are being called downright mean.

Adelaide Now says that Gale and some model friends showed up at an In-N-Out Burger seemingly just to make people feel bad. Gale videotaped the shaming and then posted the video on her Instagram story to show that she doesn’t eat at the burger chain, and instead, jumps rope outside.

Nobody can say that Gale didn’t come prepared because the Victoria’s Secret Angel came ready to sweat in workout clothes, and even brought props, like a jump rope and her own healthy snacks like salad and a pear, says Hollywood Life. The 23-year-old model took her December 12 workout to the In-N-Out Burger in Monterey, California, seemingly with the idea of making others feel bad while she worked on looking good.

Gale says hello to her Instagram followers before taking a big bite of her piece of fruit.

“We’re at… In-N-Out? …so I guess I’m having my pear!”

Gale pans around the restaurant to show other patrons and the menu before setting up her workout in a location where diners could watch her.

Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale accused of "fat shaming" after workout in front of In-N-Out https://t.co/2klEG6r5rH pic.twitter.com/h73pguh1R5 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 13, 2018

Gale points out her model friend who brought fresh veggies to snack out at the burger chain, and then she starts stretching, suggesting that more people at the restaurant might try working out.

“Who else works out at in n out? Not gonna pretend that I eat here guys cause I don’t.”

But if Kelly Gale thought she was inspiring others to put down their burger and fries and touch their toes at their local In-N-Out Burger, she was likely surprised when she got some hate back. Many wondered how long the Victoria’s Secret planned this stunt in order to tell people that she is thin and they are, well, not so thin.

“Who the hell does @KellyGale_ think she is? How dare you #fatshame others? #kellygale @innoutburger is the best and you can eat whatever you want Ms. Gale but please don’t be so pathetic and unkind to others. #Entitlement is not cute #InNOut.”

Others on Twitter shared that they would no longer purchase anything from Victoria’s Secret if this is the mindset behind their products.