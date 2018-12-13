Brandi Glanville Gets Into A Disput At A Nail Salon, Clarifies Comments About Lisa Vanderpump Quitting ‘RHOBH’

Brandi Glanville has revealed details of her fight on Twitter.

Brandi Glanville was recently involved in a dispute at a Los Angeles nail salon and took to Twitter to tell her fans and follower about her awkward encounter.

“When your talking sh*t loud enough for me to hear at the nail salon you bet your a** I’m gonna confront you,” Glanville wrote in a December 12 post.

“So stfu or be ready!!!! Or stop being a passive aggressive b***h 🙂 Happy Thursday,” she added.

While Glanville didn’t share any further details in regard to the nail salon encounter, she certainly caught the attention of her many fans, who wanted to hear more about how the story ended.

Also on Twitter this week, Glanville addressed a recent rumor, which suggested she was begging Lisa Vanderpump to leave her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the show’s currently filming ninth season.

“Hey Celebrity Insider just saw an article that said I’m begging for [Lisa Vanderpump] to leave [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] and that is absolutely not true,” she wrote.

According to Glanville, she was simply responding to a question she was asked.

“Somebody asked me the question if I was her what would I do and I gave my reasons as to why I would,” she explained.

Although Glanville left her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills years ago, she’s remained in close contact with a number of her fellow Real Housewives, including Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Kelly Dodd.

Earlier this week, while chatting with Us Weekly magazine at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event in Beverly Hills, California, Brandi Glanville explained why she would leave the show if she were Lisa Vanderpump.

“Personally, I would just because she’s so successful. She’s got Vanderpump Rules. She’s probably going to do another show with TomTom. Why not do a show where you are the boss, and you can cut things out that you don’t like? Rather than do a show where you’re not a producer, and you’re going to look bad,” she explained.

“If I were her, because she is an executive producer on Vanderpump Rules, why not control it? Instead of having everyone say bad things about you. … I feel like it would be a smart move for her, but I don’t know that she’s going to do that,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime next year.