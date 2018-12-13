Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad Takes To Social Media To Wish Singer A Happy 29th Birthday

Taylor Swift is certainly feeling the love today!

On her 29th birthday, tributes from all over the world have been pouring in. Not only are Swift’s adoring fans taking to social media to celebrate the singer’s special day, but members of her famous girl squad are also wishing their friend the best today. So far, many members of Swift’s posse have shared sweet messages on social media including Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt.

Hadid posted a few photos on her Instagram story to honor the 29-year-old. Along with a photo of Taylor’s father Scott Swift, Hadid shared a funny, yet heartfelt caption.

“In honor of @taylorswift’s bday here’s a pic of Scott passing out frozen lemonade and pretzels- bc it’s possible that these are the ingredients he used to make one of the greatest friends, entertainers, and women the world will ever know!”

The supermodel also shared a photo of Swift’s beloved cat and told Swift that she loves her almost as much as Swift’s cat Olivia loves when they find her posing. Fellow model Lily Aldridge also took to her own Instagram stories to wish her “bestest buddy” a happy birthday. And Martha Hunt wished Taylor a happy birthday with an actual post on her Instagram page. In the photo, the two ladies wrap their arms around one another and smile for the camera. Like Hadid and Aldridge, Hunt didn’t hold back in confessing her love for Taylor.

“Happy birthday to this queen @taylorswift! I don’t know how you manage to stay so humble and creative while balancing the weight of the world. I learn so much from you. Love you T!”

Hunt’s photo has already earned her a lot of attention from her 3 million-plus followers with over 77,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to also wish Taylor a happy birthday while countless others confessed that they love Taylor and her girl squad.

As the day goes on, there are sure to be more posts honoring Taylor, but Hadid, Hunt, and Aldridge were some of the first to wish Swifty well. And her 29th birthday will certainly be a memorable one. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Swift pleased her army of fans earlier today by announcing that she would be taking her talents to Netflix.

Swift shared that a concert special on the streaming giant will follower her Reputation Stadium Tour that began in May of this year and ran up until the end of November. One of her live concerts at AT&T Stadium in Dallas will also be included in the special.

Reputation Stadium Tour will drop on December 31 on Netflix.