Taylor Swift Drops Trailer For Netflix Special On Instagram

Singer Taylor Swift has teamed up with Netflix for a concert special, according to E! News. The movie follows her Reputation Stadium Tour that began in May of this year and continued until the end of November. The live concerts that took place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas will be featured in the movie set to be released on December 31.

On Thursday, the pop singer posted a trailer for the movie on her Instagram page alongside a message thanking her fans for their birthday wishes. The trailer teases several scenes from the performances while featuring a voiceover from the “Delicate” singer. It flashes between parts of the film in which she is singing, greeting fans, and dancing.

In the caption, Taylor expresses her gratitude for the birthday wishes left by her fans and also extends thank you’s to everyone who took part in the creation of the Netflix film and in the production of her concerts.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!”

She specifically thanks her dancers and band and expresses her excitement about the tour being made into a movie.

“You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.”

According to E! News, the singer’s Reputation tour brought in $345.7 million in total, beating the Rolling Stones for highest-grossing tour in U.S. history, and included 53 concerts performed around the world. It also featured special guests, including Selena Gomez, Faith Hill, Niall Horan, Tim McGraw, John Mellencamp, Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, and Sugarland, among others.

The Guardian recently reported that at the Los Angeles Rose Bowl venue on May 18, fans were secretly scanned with facial recognition software designed to detect stalkers. The “Red” singer has had a number of known stalkers, several of which are in jail or prevented from approaching her due to restraining orders.

Taylor earned two Billboard Music Awards for the album – one for top-selling album and another for best female artist. Reputation also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.