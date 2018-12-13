Michelle Williams Drops Out Of Broadway Show Per Doctor’s Orders After Calling Off Engagement

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams will not return to her role in the Broadway musical Once on This Island following her broken engagement to Chad Johnson, reported Us Magazine.

Us reported that “Effective immediately, Michelle T. Williams has been advised by her medical doctors to take a leave of absence from performing,” the show’s rep said in a statement on Wednesday, December 12.

“As a result, the singer/actress will not continue in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Once on This Island. She joined the cast on November 30 in the role of goddess Erzulie and was warmly welcomed back to Broadway and into the show.”

The 38-year-old’s role will now be performed by her understudy, Cassondra James, who will take over the role until December 26.

Broadway veteran Lea Salonga will then step in to play the role of Erzulie from December 27 to January 6 when the show will take its final bow on the Great White Way.

Once on This Island opened in New York City on December 3, 2017.

Williams made her Broadway debut in the title role in Aida. She went on to appear in the tour of The Color Purple, where she portrayed blues singer Shug Avery, starred as Roxie Hart in the Broadway and West End productions of Chicago, the play What My Husband Doesn’t Know, a national tour of the musical Fela! in 2013, and a 2016 production of Aida at The Muny.

Us reported that Williams announced on her Instagram Story on December 7 that she and Johnson had called off their engagement.

Williams told the entertainment news outlet about why she felt Johnson was the right man for her at the time.

“He was able to melt away my insecurities by speaking to places of my heart that no one had been able to speak to before,” she told Us. “Our faith is the same. He treats me with the utmost love and respect. He’s an honest man. I don’t worry about what he’s doing. I can go on and on!”

Williams reportedly met the pastor when she attended one of his spiritual retreats in Arizona in March 2017. The pair made their relationship Instagram official four months later.

“That amazing feeling of getting off the stage, running back to the dressing room and I see someone standing there waiting for me!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I always wondered how our worlds would mesh. I always wanted to protect who you are, your ministry and platform because people are nuts and cruel, but you have covered me, prayed for me and told me that wherever I go, and whatever stage I stand on to be a light! Soooooooo sorry I jumped on you but I’m glad to know you have muscles to hold me! You so stronnnnnnnng!” she remarked.

Williams has removed all Instagram posts regarding her relationship with Johnson off her social media page.