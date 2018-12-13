Watch SS Lazio Vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt has chance to make it a perfect UEFA Europa League group stage when they face Group H second-place SS Lazio.

Playing their first European competition in five years, after winning the German DFB 2017/2018 in a stunning upset over Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as The Guardian recorded, the 119-year-old club Eintracht Frankfurt has a chance to close out the UEFA Europa League group stage on a note of perfection, making it six wins out of six if they can get past Italian Serie A fifth-place side SS Lazio in the last Group H match, a game that will live stream from Rome on Thursday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the SS Lazio vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League Group H finale, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. Central European Time at the 70,600-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, December 13. Fans in Eintracht’s home country of Germany can catch the kickoff at the same time, with the two countries inhabiting the same time zone. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 5:55 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while across the pond in the United States, the Lazio-Eintracht match kicks off at 12:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:55 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Biancocelesti vs. Die Adler contest kicks off at 11:25 p.m. on Thursday evening, India Standard Time.

Eintracht, who currently sit fifth in the German domestic league, have been a goal-generating machine in their return to Europe, blasting home 15 goals in their five game so far, including a 4-1 pounding of Lazio in Frankfurt on Matchday Two, as UEFA.com reports.

The German side is paced by 20-year-old Serbian sensation Luka Jovic, who has tallied five in his team’s five Europa League games, as Soccerway records, to go with a stunning 10 goals in 12 Bundesliga appearances.

Of course, half of Jovic’s domestic total game in one game, according to Goal.com, is when the youngster claimed five of his team’s seven goals in Eintracht’s October 19 7-1 demolition of last-place Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Historically, however, Lazio would seem to be at an advantage. The club has faced German teams six times at their home ground in Rome without a loss, winning five of the confrontations.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic has scored 16 goals across all competitions so far this season. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

To watch the SS Lazio vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League match live stream online from Rome, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which carries the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99. B/R Live will provide the only live stream of the Europa League match available within the United States, but will be available on mobile devices — and set top streaming boxes such as the Roku — by downloading the B/R Live app.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Germany, DAZN Deuthshland will show the match. Fans in the home side’s homeland of Italy can watch live online using a live stream from Sky Go Italia. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN Canada. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. In many African countries, Star Times and the Star Times App will live stream the Europa League clash.

A list of live stream sources for the SS Lazio vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is accessible by visiting LiveSoccerTV.com.