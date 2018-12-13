Jon Gosselin Opens Up About Marriage And His Girlfriend Of Four Years

Are wedding bells in their future?

Could wedding bells be in the future for former reality TV star Jon Gosselin and his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad?

Jon, 41, rocketed to fame with ex-wife Kate Gosselin when they starred in the TLC hit series Jon and Kate Plus 8. The show followed the couple’s adventures with their eight kids, which included twins Mady and Cara, and their sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah. But life wasn’t easy for this big family and partway through Season 5, Jon and Kate announced their separation.

They divorced in December 2009 after 10 years of marriage and the reality TV show was renamed Kate Plus 8, booting Jon out of the picture. Jon began working as a DJ in his hometown and ran into Colleen Conrad whom he has been dating for four years.

He admitted to reporters at WE tv‘s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future panel that they have discussed taking their relationship to the next level, PEOPLE reported.

“I’ve thought about it, yeah — talked about it. She’s driven. I’ve known Colleen my whole life. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me,” he said.

When reporters asked him when he might actually drop to one knee and propose, Jon had a witty retort.

“Just look at my Instagram. That’s how stories get out anyway, I guess. It’s so funny,” he said.

Colleen also is a parent, albeit not one to eight kids. She’s mom to a son and a daughter, both of whom have met Jon’s kids. She also graduated from nursing school this summer with a master’s degree in nursing.

Jon shared a photo on Instagram from November that featured two of his kids Hannah and Collin, along with Colleen’s kids Jesse and Jordan. The crew was all smiles at Reinhart’s Christmas Tree Farm where Jon claimed they found the perfect tree.

Jon disclosed during the panel event that he has been awarded temporary sole custody of Collin who has been living away from his family in a program for children with special needs. Once he’s done with the program, he will move in with Jon.

“It was just easier for the transition. So it’d be easier for one parent to just transition him home, and he wanted to live with me, so it was easier to do it that way. Hannah lives with me full time,” Jon told PEOPLE.