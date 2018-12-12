Donald Trump Jr. Says His Dad Is Guilty Of This Christmas Faux Pas

The president is apparently a notorious re-gifter — primarily to the son who shares his same name.

Christmas is a time for families to get together, enjoy one another’s company, and maybe even show how much you care for each other by spending a few extra bucks to get someone that special gift they were dreaming about.

If you’re the president, however, you might be guilty of one of the most egregious of Christmas transgressions: re-gifting.

A “re-gifter” is someone who receives a Christmas present and hands it off to another person, either in the same year at a separate gathering or a year or more later during the next holiday season. According to Donald Trump Jr., his father, President Donald Trump, is one of the worst offenders, per reporting from the Associated Press.

It’s a problem that happens more for Donald Jr. than the other Trump children, it turns out. As both have the same names, it’s easy for Trump Sr. to pass off gifts that are monogrammed with his initials on them onto his son, Trump Jr.

The younger Trump said he’s definitely “got re-gifted all the things that were monogrammed for him at times” from his father.

But one Christmas, the “crime” of re-gifting was especially heinous. The monogrammed item that Trump Jr. received from his father was an obvious re-gift, because Trump Jr. had given it to his father beforehand.

Talk about the ultimate present snub.

Re-gifting in and of itself isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but there are certainly rules to follow if you’re planning to go through with it, according to reporting from CNN Money.

Some of those rules include the following:

Do not re-gift a present you got by giving it back to someone in the same social circle. If you do, you risk the original gifter seeing their old present to you, and seeing you pass it off elsewhere, possibly hurting their feelings.

Your best bet is to wait awhile before re-gifting. Giving a gift away after a year has passed allows you the chance to think about whether you really want to do so, and if the person would be offended if they saw you get rid of their gift so soon.

Make sure your re-gift is a good fit for whoever you’re giving it to. If the new recipient of the gift doesn’t need a handheld vacuum, it’s best not to give away your unwanted household appliance to them just because you want to get rid of it.

Never give away something that the original gifter gave to you for sentimental reasons. This should be a no-brainer!

And of course, the most important rule of all? If you get caught re-gifting, don’t pretend like it didn’t happen. The original gifter might be mad at first, but if you calmly explain things to them, they’ll probably get over it in due time.