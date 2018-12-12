Steve Carell Says He Was Hit By A Fan’s Car While Out Biking Recently

'She was so excited that she hit me.'

Steve Carell sat down with Ellen DeGeneres this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss his upcoming film Welcome to Marwen and how he was recently in a minor car accident involving a fan. He said that he had been out biking on a busy road and a woman accidentally hit him with her car, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I was riding and it was a pretty fast road,” the 56-year-old actor said. “And I made a turn and I didn’t see the car behind me, and they hit me from behind.”

Carell went on to explain that he flipped over the handlebars and “tuck and rolled” his way to safety. He wasn’t injured. When he walked back, he saw that his bike had been stuck under the front of the car. The woman was “distraught” but was excited when she saw who her victim had been.

“She says, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, my God! Oh, my God! It’s Steve Carell! And she was so excited that she hit me,” Carell continued. “It was really kind of a fun fan encounter.”

When Carell finished up his story, DeGeneres decided to give him a few safety gifts for future bike rides. A staff member came out with a helmet and a bright yellow vest, both covered in flashing lights and reflectors, to ensure that Carell never gets hit again.

The 60-year-old show host helped the actor put on his new gear, saying, “No one is gonna hurt you now.”

The story came up when the two were discussing how close Carell lives to DeGeneres’ studio. Carell admitted that he does live just minutes away, and sometimes rides his bike in the area, People reported. Despite his close distance to the studio, he never stops in for a visit.

“I don’t like it here. You make me nervous,” Carell joked as the reason why he never appears on DeGeneres’ show.

During his visit, Carell also spoke about his role in Welcome to Marwen, which requires him to wear high heels. Carell plays Mark Hogancamp, a cross-dressing artist who gets beaten to near death, causing memory loss and trauma. As a way to heal, Hogancamp builds a doll installation in his backyard, creating a world with his imagination that he can escape to, according to Sky News.

When Carell’s character is beaten in a bar, the actor is wearing heels, which he admitted is the “most difficult thing” he has ever had to do for a role.

“[It’s] one thing walking in them, it’s another thing looking like you feel comfortable in them,” Carell said.

Although, he did joke that he looked great wearing the heels.

Welcome to Marwen will arrive in theaters on December 21.