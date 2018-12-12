Courteney Cox Gives An Unexpected Birthday Surprise To A ‘Friends’ Superfan

While it’s been nearly 15 years since Friends aired its final episode, Courteney Cox proved that she still lives up to the theme song’s claim of “I’ll be there for you,” pulling off a special surprise for one of her biggest fans, according to a report by E! News.

It all began with an idea by YouTube star David Dobrik, who wanted to get his friend Suzy Antonyan something she would never expect for her 23rd birthday. As part of Friends superfan Antonyan’s birthday celebration, she was taken by her friend to a home in Malibu owned by Cox, who rose to international prominence through her role of Monica on the show.

In the video that was posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Dobrik’s fans get to witness Antonyan’s emotional birthday surprise. She arrives at Cox’s home wearing a Friends t-shirt, oblivious as to who she is about to meet. After receiving a brief tour of the house with Dobrik and her other friends, the group makes their way to the kitchen where Antonyan is presented with a Friends-themed cake.

After Antonyan is serenaded by her friends with a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” she is told to make a wish. As the Friends superfan closes her eyes and attempts to blow out her birthday candles, Cox appears behind her and greet Antonyan with a “Happy birthday!”

Antonyan responds with absolute shock, frantically replying, “Oh! What the f***?! Wait, no, I can’t cry because I have makeup on right now. Wait, wait, wait! Oh my God! I love you.”

Cox then embraces Antonyan as the birthday girl becomes emotional, asking the Friends star as she begins to break into tears, “Is this real right now? I watch your show every single night.”

Antonyan posted a picture to her Instagram from the day, posed alongside both Cox and Dobrik. She wrote in her caption, “Hands down, the BEST BIRTHDAY I’ve ever had & all because of @daviddobrik!!!! Thank you once again for surprising me with #courteneycox this was honestly a dream come true You never fail to make the people around you happy & filled with love. Yeah.. you’re a little crazy sometimes but, you’re David & cmon, who doesn’t love David??! You gotta be crazy not to love David! Haha! Thank you once again for this AMAZING surprise!! I still can’t believe it. I love you so much.”

As the video proved, Cox still has what it takes to be a great friend.