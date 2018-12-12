Jon Gosselin Opens Up On Ex-Wife Kate Missing Custody Hearing: ‘I Would Always Go To Court’

Jon Gosselin expressed disappointment in his ex-wife at We Tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event on Tuesday, December 11. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the former reality star talked about winning temporary sole physical and legal custody of his son Collin recently, and how Kate Gosselin did not even bother showing up for court.

“That’s her. I would never… I would always go to court, no matter what.”

Jon Gosselin was awarded custody of his 14-year-old son in a Pennsylvania court after Kate and her attorney were a no-show. Jon pursued custody of Collin after he was sent to live in a home for children with special needs. Per WTKR, the custody battle has been a long one for Jon.

“I’ve been fighting for 10 years and I will (keep) fighting for as long as I have to.”

But it seems that at least Hannah Gosselin has moved back to her father’s home. She has been living with her father Jon and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad since February this year. Inquisitr detailed Jon’s excitement about two of his children living under the same roof with him. He is also especially excited about spending the holidays with them.

“”He’ll go to the same school as Hannah [now]. He’ll transition and all of that stuff.”

Jon was also looking forward to having his son home for another reason, the 41-year-old revealed to Us.

“I’m excited to have a male around.”

Jon apparently feels outnumbered and joked, “I’m constantly surrounded by 14-year-old girls!”

How does Collin feel about moving back home with his dad? According to Jon, “He wanted to live with me.” Jon has previously indicated that Collin has no relationship with his mother.

In her book I Just Want You To Know, Kate wrote a letter to Collin and said, “You continue to be determined to do what you want to do, and I continue to try to rein you in.” In 2016, Kate explained her decision to send her son to a facility for children with special needs.

“It was not even really a choice, it was on the advice of his doctors and it had to happen.”

Jon and Kate Gosselin shot to fame in 2007 on the hit TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8. The formerly married couple are parents to eight children – sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden, and 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady. The couple then divorced in 2009 and at the time Kate was granted full custody of all their children.