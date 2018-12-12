Ted Bundy Netflix Series Announced, ‘Conversation With A Killer’ To Feature Unreleased Interviews

The new series will feature unreleased interviews and footage of the infamous serial killer.

True crime fans have another reason to love Netflix. The streaming service will soon release a new documentary series focusing on one of America’s most infamous serial killers, Ted Bundy. The streaming platform will release Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes this January.

The documentary series promises an unprecedented look at Bundy. According to E! News, the series will include never-before-heard interviews with Bundy himself. The series comes from director Joe Berlinger. Berlinger has a long resume of true crime credentials; his work includes Wrong Man, as well as the critically acclaimed Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills.

This isn’t Netflix’s first foray in the world of true crime documentaries, but they’re hoping it will be another success. Making a Murderer, the controversial series that followed the case of accused murderer Steve Avery, was a runaway hit for the streaming service.

Additionally, Netflix received critical acclaim for the show The Keepers, a series about the murder of a young nun. Through the search for the killers of Sister Cathy, amateur investigators uncovered a conspiracy that ran deeper than they ever imagined. The series received critical acclaim and proved another success for Netflix.

Netflix has announced they’ll be kicking off 2019 with a brand new four-episode docuseries about Ted Bundy https://t.co/J0dstj3iwi — Vulture (@vulture) December 12, 2018

The timing of this series is no accident, as 2019 is going to see a lot of attention focused on the life and legacy of Ted Bundy. Later in the year, a feature-length film focusing on the serial killer is due for release — and it shares a director with the Netflix documentary series.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will get its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and viewer anticipation is high. The movie stars Zac Efron as Bundy, alongside Lilly Collins as his girlfriend who grapples with his guilt. The all-star cast also includes Jim Parsons, John Malkovich, and Haley Joel Osment.

Ted Bundy came into the public eye after kidnapping and murdering numerous young women throughout the 1970s. Before his execution, he admitted to having murdered at least 30 people in seven states. Experts suspect that number may be significantly higher, but a final count remains unknown.

Bundy’s charm, charisma, and intelligence gave him a level of media attention not often seen. People were fascinated by him, and he conducted numerous interviews during his time in prison. He married while in prison, fathered a daughter, and even had numerous love affairs during his incarceration.

Ted Bundy was executed in January of 1989 at the age of 42. Investigators have still not confirmed all the murders he is suspected of committing.