Stephen Curry Doesn’t Believe The Moon Landings Actually Happened, NASA Invites Him To Come See The Rocks

Famed Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry has stirred up controversy on social media with a comment revealing his skepticism that the moon landings actually happened, writes E! Online. In response, NASA challenged his claims and extended him an invite to visit the Johnson Space Center and check out the moon rocks for himself.

After his team was named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsperson of the Year,” and he was named the Western Conference’s player of the week, Curry interviewed with hosts Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore, and Annie Finberg on The Ringer’s Winging It podcast, joined by fellow guest Andre Iguodala.

During the episode, the participants were talking about various dinosaur sounds when Curry interrupted with, “We ever been to the moon?.”

After the others responded with a “no,” Curry continued, “They’re going to come get us. Sorry, I don’t want to start conspiracies.”

When Finberg asked Curry for clarification on his comment, the basketball star confirmed that he did not believe the United States had ever landed on the moon, which then led to a conversation about conspiracy theories.

His controversial comment did not go unnoticed, with many listeners of the podcast and members of the space community tweeting him about his opinion.

Retired astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted at the athlete, “Steph, so much respect for you, but re the moon landing thing, let’s talk. DM me.”

NASA also got wind of the basketball player’s comments and NASA spokesman Allard Beutel even invited him to take a trip down to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to see the evidence for himself.

“There’s lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969-1972. We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets. We have hundreds of pounds of Moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the Moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

Although Curry is not the only person to express doubts about the moon landing, NASA has worked hard to show through scientific evidence that the amazing feat did occur. They have made many comments backing up the space mission and pointing out various aspects of the nonbelievers’ claims that don’t make sense.

One particular comment on the space agency’s website reads, “There are answers to all the questions raised by the nonbelievers but one of the strongest arguments is that all the Apollo missions were independently tracked by England and Russia (our allies and enemies), both of whom sent letters of congratulations after the moon landings. In the midst of a heated space race, the Russians would have called our bluff if the landings had not actually happened.”