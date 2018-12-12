Prince Harry ‘Powerless’ To Help Keep Meghan Markle Away From ‘Negativity’ During Pregnancy

A new report by Us Weekly alleges that Prince Harry is feeling “powerless” to the negativity surrounding his pregnant wife Meghan Markle by the British press, who have allegedly turned on the newest member of the royal family less than one year after she married the son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
“It has put pressure on her relationship with Harry. He’s very frustrated with how little can be done,” the source explains of recent stories in the British press that are allegedly shedding a new light on the American actress who became a British duchess.
“Keeping her away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It’s been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity,” the source shared.
Last month, reports surfaced that Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry’s first child, was fighting with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Those rumors were debunked by Us, who reported that although Markle and Middleton come “from two totally different worlds,” they “have grown to love and respect one another.”
View this post on Instagram
???? Joining @PassageCharity service users for an arts and crafts workshop to prepare cards and gifts ahead of the centre’s Christmas party next week. The Passage has helped over 130,000 people in crisis since its formation in 1980, and runs the largest Resource Centre for homeless people in the UK — today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard from frontline workers about some of the challenges relating to street homelessness, including drug addiction and mental health issues.
“Kate is English, and not as initially warm as Meghan is. That’s how she is by nature,” the source explains. “They just have different approaches based on where they grew up.”
Speculation that the Suits alum was “demanding” made headlines after Us confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private secretary, Samantha Cohen, was leaving her job.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Sussex joined his father The Prince of Wales for a discussion about Youth Violent crime, convened by The @PrincesTrust. The Prince of Wales established The Prince’s Trust in 1976 following social unrest and high levels of youth unemployment. Today’s discussion included young people, Prince’s Trust Ambassadors, families affected by youth violent crime and community groups – as part of the Trust’s ongoing work to help disadvantaged and vulnerable young people.
“I don’t recognize this person,” Meghan’s father Thomas Markle told the Daily Mail about a report that his daughter reduced a staff member to tears and also made Kate cry. “The Meghan I know was always sweet, kind, generous. She was always demanding but never rude. I don’t want to say or do anything to hurt my daughter but I worry she is going to hurt herself.”
Bravo TV’s Personal Space reported that British royal expert William Hanson alleges that Markle is dealing with a nearly impossible job and seems to be doing it well despite the negative press.
View this post on Instagram
“One of the joys of our visit to New Zealand has been the opportunity to meet so many young New Zealanders who are devoting their talents and energy to making a difference. There are creative, gifted and caring Te Arawa Rangatahi (young people) here, who are using their talents to preserve and promote the Māori language, to support mental wellbeing, and to achieve in areas that will benefit their communities, and their country.” — In Rotorua The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Te Papaiouru Marae, where they met the local Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue iwi. Korowai (feather clocks) were placed on the shoulders of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in preparation for the spectular Pōwhiri, the Ceremony of Welcome. Thank you to everyone that made Their Royal Highnesses final day of their tour such a special one! ???? Mark Tantrum / Kensington Palace / PA #RoyalVisitNZ #New Zealand #Rotorua
“For however many glittering receptions, tree planting ceremonies, and gilded dinners members of the British royal family enjoy attending, it is one of the hardest jobs in the world to be British royalty,” Hanson said to the news outlet. “The constant pressure of having to appear as a good role model, perfectly unflappable, and divinely dignified would be impossible for most of us.”
Hanson also alleges that Markle is likely adapting to royal life in her own way and that was is not the way those who have come before her have risen to the challenge.
View this post on Instagram
More than 23,000 children in New Zealand are affected by having a parent in prison, with these children nine times more likely than their peers to end up in prison as adults — Pillars are working to break the cycle of crime by fostering connections between the children of prisoners and positive role models. Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Prime Minister @JacindaArdern as they presented Pillars Awards to young people involved in their programmes, to help assist them in achieving their goals. #RoyalVisitNZ #NewZealand #Auckland
His advice to the Duchess of Sussex is to make sure she has a core team of trusted advisors around her to help her achieve her goals and aims for her new life as royalty.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will expect their first child together in the spring of 2019.