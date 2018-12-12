Prince Harry ‘Powerless’ To Help Keep Meghan Markle Away From ‘Negativity’ During Pregnancy

A new report by Us Weekly alleges that Prince Harry is feeling “powerless” to the negativity surrounding his pregnant wife Meghan Markle by the British press, who have allegedly turned on the newest member of the royal family less than one year after she married the son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

“It has put pressure on her relationship with Harry. He’s very frustrated with how little can be done,” the source explains of recent stories in the British press that are allegedly shedding a new light on the American actress who became a British duchess.

“Keeping her away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It’s been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity,” the source shared.

Last month, reports surfaced that Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry’s first child, was fighting with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Those rumors were debunked by Us, who reported that although Markle and Middleton come “from two totally different worlds,” they “have grown to love and respect one another.”

“Kate is English, and not as initially warm as Meghan is. That’s how she is by nature,” the source explains. “They just have different approaches based on where they grew up.”

Speculation that the Suits alum was “demanding” made headlines after Us confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private secretary, Samantha Cohen, was leaving her job.

“I don’t recognize this person,” Meghan’s father Thomas Markle told the Daily Mail about a report that his daughter reduced a staff member to tears and also made Kate cry. “The Meghan I know was always sweet, kind, generous. She was always demanding but never rude. I don’t want to say or do anything to hurt my daughter but I worry she is going to hurt herself.”

Bravo TV’s Personal Space reported that British royal expert William Hanson alleges that Markle is dealing with a nearly impossible job and seems to be doing it well despite the negative press.

“For however many glittering receptions, tree planting ceremonies, and gilded dinners members of the British royal family enjoy attending, it is one of the hardest jobs in the world to be British royalty,” Hanson said to the news outlet. “The constant pressure of having to appear as a good role model, perfectly unflappable, and divinely dignified would be impossible for most of us.”

Hanson also alleges that Markle is likely adapting to royal life in her own way and that was is not the way those who have come before her have risen to the challenge.

His advice to the Duchess of Sussex is to make sure she has a core team of trusted advisors around her to help her achieve her goals and aims for her new life as royalty.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will expect their first child together in the spring of 2019.