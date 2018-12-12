‘B&B’ Spoilers For Thursday, December 13: Hope Protects Taylor, Tiffany & Reese Interrupt Zoe & Xander

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 13, reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) will have a disagreement concerning Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) — which will have Hope defending the psychiatrist. Tiffany (Maile Brady) and Reese Buckingham interrupt a cozy moment between Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Xander (Adain Bradley), per Soaps.

Hope Logan Protects Taylor Hayes

The Logan sisters are a tight bunch. They gather for weddings, help each other through heartaches, and take care of their own. So when they cluck around a highly pregnant Hope in anticipation of her baby’s birth, Brooke thinks it’s the most natural thing in the world to tell them about a perceived threat to Hope’s family.

Liam (Scott Clifton) told Hope that Taylor shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). In turn, Hope told her mother because she was concerned for her mother’s safety. But now Brooke wants to tell Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie Logan about Taylor’s shady past.

Donna, Katie, and Brooke are all discussing Hope’s baby. Brooke made a few dark comments regarding Taylor. Donna and Katie’s interest was piqued by Brooke’s comments, but she didn’t tell them Taylor’s secrets. But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke wants to tell her sisters the truth.

However, Hope will urge her mother not to tell Donna and Katie that Taylor shot Bill. Per Courier Journal, although Hope understood why Brooke wants to tell Donna and Katie, she did not want to break her word to Steffy. Hope, Liam, and Steffy have a good thing going with their blended family thus far.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie, Brooke, Hope and Donna have a baby naming session for Hope’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/qfNOHyaLVi — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2018

Zoe Buckingham & Xander Avant Are Interrupted

Zoe and Xander decided to give their relationship another go, but agreed to take it slowly this time around. Zoe has been confiding in Xander, and he has been supportive of her since her father returned to L.A.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that their intimate moment will be interrupted by Tiffany (Maile Brady). Viewers will remember her as Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) outspoken best friend. It seems as if she is also interning at Forrester Creations now.

Later, Reese will also interrupt Xander and Zoe’s quiet interlude — and the two won’t be able to take their relationship to the next level. However, Zoe will introduce her father to Tiffany. The Inquisitr detailed real-life father and daughter’s first scene together on Bold and the Beautiful, including clever allusions to their off-screen relationship.

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.