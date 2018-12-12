‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Mariah Shows Her Fury

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 13 bring recriminations, regressions, and rejoicing in Genoa City.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is in an awkward position, according to She Knows Soaps. She had made plans to break things off with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), but then Sharon (Sharon Case), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kidnapped Tessa and left her alone in the cold in a forest when they were finished with her. Mariah came to Tessa’s rescue, and now they’re trying to make their relationship, which has been built on lies so far, work.

Sharon isn’t thrilled about Mariah’s choice to stay with Tessa, but then Mariah is furious about her mom’s decision to kidnap Tessa, so they’re at an impasse. Now, Mariah has to deal with her anger at Sharon while somehow trying to bridge the gap between the two prominent women in her life, and that will be a struggle. Another issue is that Tessa and Mariah still have all the old lies and problems between them, so regaining trust is an uphill battle that they still have to fight.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) faces temptation… again. She already fell off the wagon and told Jack (Peter Bergman) who offered to attend a meeting with her. However, it looks like a meeting and some accountability isn’t going to be enough to pull Nikki back from the edge this time. With Victor (Eric Braeden) mysteriously missing and the pressure mounting from Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) investigation into J.T.’s death, Nikki continues to reach for her old friend alcohol.

Today on #YR, Jack makes a bold move and Phyllis keeps a secret from Nick. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/X5xpyrpTAo pic.twitter.com/n6iWTJEXgZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 11, 2018

Unfortunately, this road turns out to be a terrible choice for Nikki, according to Inquisitr. She’s going to end up needing a Christmas miracle just to stay alive before all is said and done with this storyline.

Finally, Lola (Sasha Calle) gets an opportunity. It seems like moments ago, Lola struggled to fix her food truck (it was), and now she finds herself with her wildest dreams coming true. She pitched a popup plan successfully to Sharon (Sharon Case), and now they have a little collaboration going on, but Abby (Melissa Ordway) has even bigger plans, and Lola features heavily.

Abby wants to use her new building to open a restaurant in GC, and Lola is who she wants running it. While there’s a bit of a snag with Devon (Bryton James) wanting a well-known chef, Lola is sure to win him over with her impeccable food at their private dinner. Plus, with Fenmore (Zach Tinker) by her side helping, she has even more success. Of course, Kyle (Michael Mealor) may not appreciate Fen’s involvement.