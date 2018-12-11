Miley Cyrus Will Return To Hip-Hop With Mike WiLL Made-It On Her New Album

Miley Cyrus shared during an interview with 95.5 PLJ that her upcoming album, which will feature her recent “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” track with Mark Ronson, is going to have a little bit of everything, including a nod to her hip-hop days. The singer will reportedly reunite with hip-hop producer Mike WiLL Made-It for a few songs on the album, according to Billboard.

Cyrus will also work with Andrew Wyatt of the pop band Miike Snow.

“A song that [Ronson] and I have done together is more rock driven, modern Debbie Harry or Joan Jett,” Cyrus said in the interview.

“Then we’ve got songs with Mike Will that lean more hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative. I just have kind of everything.”

There is no official release date for the album yet, but Cyrus mentioned on Beats 1 recently that it might be out in June.

Cyrus and Mike WiLL Made-It worked together on Cyrus’s 2013 album Bangerz, which included hits like “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball.” The pop singer was also featured on Mike Will’s song “23” alongside Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J.

The “Malibu” singer drifted from hip-hop with her album Younger Now in 2017. The album leaned a bit more towards Cyrus’s country roots, similar to that of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Watch @MileyCyrus’ full interview with WPLJ here: https://t.co/yfUOsAgn74 — Miley Cyrus Fashion (@StylishCyrus) December 11, 2018

The singer openly complained last year in an interview with Billboard about the hip-hop genre, for which she received tons of criticism. Cyrus cited misogyny in hip-hop songs as one of the reasons why she wanted to leave the genre, Uproxxreported. She feared to work with certain producers who disagreed with her politically. However, following the backlash, she went back on her earlier statements and expressed love for the genre.

“I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best,” Cyrus wrote in a since-deleted social media post.

“At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!”

Cyrus’s hip-hop career was undoubtedly very successful. As Rolling Stone pointed out, her musical shift on Younger Now seemed to cost her a number of fans. While Bangerz reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and saw 270,000 sales in its first week, her sixth studio album peaked at No. 5 and sold a mere 45,000 copies in its first week. Bangerz is also certified triple platinum.

Given the success of her hip-hop album, it isn’t entirely surprising that Cyrus is incorporating hip-hop into her newest project.