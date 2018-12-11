‘Selena’ Netflix Series Will Tell The Story Of Murdered ‘Queen Of Tejano Music’

Fans of the original Selena, Selena Quintanilla, are in for a great surprise.

According to E! Online, Netflix is working alongside the late singer’s family to bring a scripted series to the streaming giant. Quintanilla’s family will serve as executive producers on the project titled Selena: The Series. Netflix retweeted the news on Twitter, after it was revealed earlier today in a tweet from See What’s Next, a Twitter account dedicated to Netflix news.

“Bidi Bidi Bom Bom @selenalaleyenda’s incredible life story is coming to Netflix as a scripted series! @selena_netflix was developed alongside, and will be executive produced by, The Quintanilla family # NetflixNewsWeek.”

The series is listed as a two-part limited series, and is described on the service as follows.

“Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age, she must make tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music.”

So far, the tweet has earned Netflix a ton of attention from loyal Selena fans — who showered the news post with over 500 retweets, 1,500 favorites, and 50-plus comments. Some fans confessed that they miss the late singer, while countless others commented on the post, saying that that they couldn’t wait for the series to air.

“My favorite Texan #Selena I remember in interviews when asked where she is from she would say from Texas with pride #SelenaNetflix,” one fan commented.

“Finally something that matters,” another Twitter user wrote.

As many already know, Jennifer Lopez starred as Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 film Selena. The movie was about the singer’s life, hit music, and her tragic death. The Tejano singer’s life was cut far too short in on March 31, 1995. As Popsugar shares, Yolanda Saldívar, who was a friend of Selena — presiding over her fan club and managing her boutiques — shot Selena dead at a Days Inn hotel room in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In the days prior, it was discovered that Saldívar had stolen $60,000 from both Selena’s fan club and her boutiques. Fans had been writing to complain that they had not been receiving the merchandise that they had paid for — and Selena’s dad, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., uncovered Yolanda’s secret.

Selena then scheduled a meeting with Yolanda at the hotel, so that she could confront her about stealing money from her fans — people who were obviously very important to Selena. Things took a turn for the worse when her former fan club president shot Selena in the shoulder. The 23-year-old was able to make it to the lobby, and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, Selena died from her injuries.

No word yet on when the Netflix special will air, but one thing’s for sure — fans are eagerly awaiting it.