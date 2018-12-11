Young Bucks Post Interesting Message Regarding New Japan Future

Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks posted about their New Japan Future on Instagram, and it doesn't sound promising.

The Young Bucks are doing a fantastic job of keeping the fans wondering where they’re going to end up once their contracts with New Japan Pro Wrestling run out. The team, along with the Kenny Omega, Cody, and the rest of The Elite, are keeping fans guessing whether they’ll re-sign with NJPW, go to WWE, or even start their own promotion.

Nick Jackson, one half of the Young Bucks, took to Instagram and implied that staying with New Japan probably isn’t going to happen.

His post ended with him saying, “Try to enjoy us while we’re still here. We don’t have much time left!”

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Bucks won’t stay in New Japan, as it could be Nick simply attempting to hype the upcoming event by implying that the beloved tag team won’t be there for much longer and that fans need to watch them while they can.

The important thing to remember is that The Elite has said that they plan to stick together regardless of where they end up. Just yesterday, as reported by Inquisitr, Cody said that he’d already received an offer from WWE and that he had turned it down. If we take that at face value, and we believe that the Young Bucks are leaving New Japan, as implied by this post, then that only leaves the rumored All Elite Wrestling as the place they’re all going to go.

Hopefully, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to find out what The Elite plans to do, as we’re less than a month away from Wrestle Kingdom 13, which is scheduled to take place on January 4, 2019, from the Tokyo Dome.

Here’s a look at the finalized Wrestle Kingdom 13 card, which features the Young Bucks challenging for the IWGP Tag Team Championship.