Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Photography Failure With His Children During Christmas Photo Shoot

His audience couldn't stop cracking up over the photos he did capture.

Christmastime is a season of joy and happiness – unless you’re Jimmy Kimmel and you’re trying to snap photos of your kids for the family Christmas card. Thank goodness this late night funny man has a terrific sense of humor, because he needed it just to survive the ordeal.

Jimmy, 51, and wife Molly McNearney dressed Jane, 4, and Billy, 19 months, in their finest holiday clothes and posed them by the Christmas tree. Then, it all went downhill quite quickly, Jimmy confessed before a live audience on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Trying to get them to sit still and smile and look vaguely in our direction at the same time is like trying to put a wetsuit onto a monkey and a baby pig. It’s impossible. I took no less than 400 photographs. I made faces. I made noises. I jumped around. I used threats. I said, ‘You’re going to pay for your own college if you don’t look here and smile.’ You can’t even jingle your keys anymore—because you can’t jingle a FOB!” he said.

Jimmy and Molly worked up a sweat Saturday morning trying to pull off that perfect picture for the family Christmas card.

“In two hours, we didn’t get a single usable shot. I was like, ‘I think I got it.’ And then I went back to the computer and I was like, ‘I did not get it. Not one,'” he said.

People get a kick out of seeing Christmas photo fails that always surface around the holidays. Jimmy’s family pics just might make the cut for that! He told E! News that with all of the technology available today, there surely has to be something to help parents like him.

“There’s an app that makes you vomit rainbows. Somebody’s gotta come up with one that makes kids sit still and smile for three seconds!” he said.

After what seemed like herding cats, Jimmy and Molly finally gave up. Their dream of a picture-perfect Christmas card came crashing down around them. Jimmy shared some of the photos with his viewers who could not stop cracking up.

“We were like, ‘The hell with it! We’ll get pictures of someone else’s kids and send ’em.’ Instead of sending people pictures of our kids this year, we’re just going to send them our kids this year,” he said.

Some of the pictures Jimmy and Molly snapped are absolutely awesome and capture the true character of their kids. It isn’t surprising they are little clowns with a dad like Jimmy!